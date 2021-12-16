Being inclusive towards one another requires more than just lip service. The concept of inclusivity in the United States revolves around the fact that some people have less access to recourses and opportunities. Nationally, Joe Biden issued an executive order on Jan. 20 to advance support and equity among underserved communities. Locally, an organization that’s working to facilitate those same ideas is Inclusive Idaho. Its mission is to “grow inclusion, belonging, and access for historically excluded communities in Idaho.”
BW interviewed Whitney Mestelle, Inclusive Idaho’s co-founder and executive director to learn about the inception of the nonprofit, how people can volunteer and what they’re working on for the future.
For those people unfamiliar, can you please explain Inclusive Idaho’s inception and mission?
Following the organization of the Vigil for Black Lives at the Idaho State Capitol in June of 2020, Inclusive Idaho was born and incorporated on June 10, 2020. With a deep passion for humankind, inclusion, equity, justice, and access we work to bring Idaho communities together in advancing inclusion.
Idaho is predominantly conservative and white, have you had any pushback from people or specific communities about working towards more inclusivity? If so, how are you working to facilitate conversations with people that are averse to what Inclusive Idaho is doing?
Yes, we have had pushback from day one. In the beginning it was relenting and challenged our safety, health, and ability to work. It has ebbed and flowed since then. For example when we released the Light Up Idaho campaign, opposition came back with force, and even more recently when I submitted an Op Ed titled Braving Idaho for the Idaho Statesman, our inbox was full again with folks who disagree that inclusion is important, to directly quote one individual “every place doesn’t need to be inclusive.” It’s hard for some people to imagine that more than a few Idahoans feel this way, but unfortunately because of what we do, we are handed a front row seat to those that do.
What is Inclusive Idaho working on currently?
We just went through a strategic planning meeting that will help us direct our actions and goals for 2022. We plan to focus and put an emphasis toward community engagement (advocacy, events, mutual support) education, and DEI. More specifically, our goals for the first quarter include hiring more long-term, full-time staff so that our visions are possible, and Black History Month programming.
How can people help or become involved? What does your organization need from the community?
Volunteers’ opportunities have always ebbed and flowed as we continue to navigate the pandemic, but will happen as long as we are around. We need support, in whatever form folks have to give it. We want Inclusive Idaho to exist no matter who is leading it and building a foundation that makes this a reality is a lot of work. We are a small organization, so balancing sustainability and trying to do the work can be very challenging.
What’s in store for the future? Are there any big events on the horizon?
Black History Month programming is the biggest thing on the horizon currently, and we hope to host the first Annual Inclusive Idaho fundraising event in 2022. An event unlike traditional nonprofit fundraisers focused on raising money for specific community initiatives led by people of color and the LGBTQ+ community. And as we have in the past, we will continue to be an organization who is responsive and advocating for current events, needs, and issues.