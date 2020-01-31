Brent Hill spent the last 19 years in the Idaho Legislature, but the Republican senator from Rexburg won’t seek re-election after he serves out his current term, because for him, this is an appropriate moment to step away from the position.
“I don’t have a really good reason. … To tell you the truth, it felt like the right time,” he said. “It’s been an incredible experience, I’ve absolutely loved it.”
Hill plans to serve out his term, which ends in November, saying the experience has been rewarding, and it's time to let someone else take the reins.
If you ask him, it’s hard to name the highlights of his career. At least, his accomplishments aren’t individual, he said. He sees them as a team effort, but specifically he believes the legislature's tax relief efforts are a highlight that have made Idaho a desirable place to live, he said.
“I am not one who thinks government needs to die a slow miserable death: Government provides some very important services,” he said.
Hill was an important legislative mover behind the Clean Indoor Air Act, which regulates indoor smoking—an achievement he touted as a standout for his career.
“That was something that was important to me for some personal reasons. I had a son who was dying of cancer,” Hill said.
Hill was appointed at the same time as Gov. Brad Little. It will be tough to step away, he said, but he’ll still follow the governor’s actions, albeit from afar.
When Hill finishes out his term, he and his wife Julie plan to spend time with their grandkids, more than 20 of them, that are spread out across the West. They also plan to get involved with their local community, as they are big proponents of high school sports and theater.
“We’re just looking forward to getting involved at the community level as opposed to the state level,” he said.