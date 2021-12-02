Tenth Street Station located in downtown Boise is a local icon.
It’s been around for nearly 40 years and the website says it: “has become both a mecca for the pilgrimage of service industry denizens and a historical destination for local and nationally known artists, musicians, literary types, and even an occasional politician … .”
It has a solid group of regulars but also pulls in the younger crowd. It’s known as “The Cheers of Boise, where everybody knows your name and they’re always glad you came.”
The bar also gives back to the community. The owner donates to the Ada County Sheriff Employees’ Association twice a year for their Shop with a Cop event and has donated the bar space for art fairs, allowed movie shoots on the premises and sponsored classic movies at the Egyptian.
BW interviewed the current owner Dan Krejci to learn the history of the bar, what they’ve been serving lately and why it’s such an enduring destination.
For those who don’t know, tell us about 10th Street Station. How old is it and when did you take over ownership?
Tenth Street Station was originally opened in 1982 by Jack White, who at the time also owned the Idanha Building. At that time, the theme of a Sports Bar was a new idea and to have two TVs, sports memorabilia on the walls and cable access to both WGN and TBS gave the space a unique atmosphere. The bar has never known to be one that played the TV or the stereo volumes too loud, hence over time the space organically became the watering hole for the working class and service industry because of its conversational environment. It is this laid back and relaxed quality that attracted me back in 1987 as a patron first, as an employee second in 2005, and eventually as its current owner since December of 2011.
What’s the best way to describe the vibe?
The vibe has always been casual, low maintenance, professional drinkers’ establishment. We have never been one to jump on the fancy-schmancy trending drinks bandwagon nor one to upsell our patrons on specialty liquors, beer, or wine even though we do stock a wide variety of options to satisfy almost every palate.
What are some current drink specials you are running and what’s the most popular order lately?
It wasn’t until recently with the pandemic that we had to enter the 21st century and update our website to include QR codes to access our menus since we could no longer have table tents. This futuristic step into technological modernity gave us the opportunity to create pages that feature our current draft beer lineup, food items, and even a seasonal menu of drink specials, though most of them are fairly basic industry standard drinks. A pint of PBR and a shot of Jameson have always been our most popular drink order and the bread and butter to our sales history. We have dabbled in running drink specials during the Treefort Music Festival, but overall we rely on our patrons’ distinguished tastes for a majority of our drink orders.
The bar has a varied patronage from young to old; what’s the secret?
In spite of the subterranean location being a liability to attracting walk-in customers, word of mouth has always been a very powerful marketing tool behind our varied patronage. Our secret is that we have always relied on our older and regular patrons’ instincts to invite new and younger customers to our establishment, which is why we have never adopted a partying element and have maintained a relaxed ambience. Tenth Street Station has never really been a destination bar, we seem to be the place to peacefully start or end your night.
They say 10th Street pours the stiffest drinks in town … comment?
The myth behind the whole “Home of the Heavy Pour” is that we use larger glassware than any of the other bars, which tends to give the mysticism of a stiff drink when in reality it is that we pour you a decent drink for an extremely fair price compared to our competition.