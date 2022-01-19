The homeless, or "houseless," as many who are experiencing it prefer to be called, are in a dilemma often, if not always, of their own choosing. Once there, it can be challenging, if not near impossible, to rectify. And, let's be honest, it sucks.
In the Treasure Valley, there are more than 500 families who are experiencing houselessness.
Enter CATCH. The 501(c)3 nonprofit agency that strives to put a dauber to the situation, From the website: "CATCH offers a new beginning which leads to self sufficiency in over 80% of participating families. Founded in 2006, CATCH, Inc. brings together regional government, congregations of faith, local businesses, and other charitable organizations for one purpose: housing homeless families."
Boise Weekly recently talked with CATCH Executive Director Stephanie Day via email about CATCH and what it is doing, how you can help and more. The following conversation has been edited for length. Go to boiseweekly.com for the full conversation.
For those who may be new to the area, and also for people who just don't know, can you explain exactly what CATCH is and what it does?
CATCH is a local grassroots nonprofit working to end homelessess in the Treasure Valley. We have three main programs.
1) Our flagship program that most people know us by called Taking Root. This is a program (that) serves Ada and Canyon Counties and is designed to help families with children get back into housing and stabilize there. Each family is assigned a case manager who helps the family look for and access affordable housing for their circumstances. That usually entails lots of googling, phone calls, letters of support, paying off any utility and or rental arrears, application fees, deposits and then assistance with move in and/or household items.
Once housed, the focus of case management shifts to co-creating long-term and short-term goals (i.e. childcare, medical and/or behavioral health resources, a transportation plan, increasing income through a second job or a better paying job, etc.). Case managers meet with families once a week to provide support and encouragement along the way to accomplishing those goals. The program can technically provide 1-24 months of rental assistance per family, and the amount of financial support provided is tailored to the needs of each family.
Before COVID, families needed, on average, 5 months of rental assistance. During COVID, that number has grown to 9 months. Once each family gets to a point where they can sustain their housing independently, Taking Root stops making the rental and utility payments and the family takes them over and they graduate from the program.
2) In 2017, CATCH was asked to house and operate Our Path Home Connect, the entry point into all homelessness resources for Ada County. Our Path Home Connect is a collaborative project between 30+ partner agencies intended to streamline access to resources for people experiencing a housing crisis, level-up true collaboration between provider organizations and provide real-time data to the community about what homelessness looks like year round in Ada County. We like to say that "There is a path home for everyone, it just looks different based off of everyone's circumstances," and we help each household identify what their path home looks like.
Our Path Home Connect administers the Housing Crisis Hotline for Ada County which is a phone number that the partnership created to simplify the process of finding the right resource no matter the housing crisis situation. If a household is already living in an emergency shelter or on the streets, the OPHC team meets with them individually to determine which housing programs they might be eligible for and maintains the Queue that each housing program draws from when they have program openings. CATCH also created a street outreach team to try to help community members experiencing a housing crisis know where to go to get connected to needed resources. And in July 2021, CATCH started implementing the Canyon County version of OPHC called Access Point, as well.
3) Finally, CATCH created a program called Linda Fund more recently to help any household experiencing literal homelessness who has sustainable income and can get approved for housing with their deposit and/or first month of rent.
A little history, please. When and why was CATCH created?
While I've been around for almost all of CATCH's existence, most of that time I was as an exterior partner. Here's what I've learned: It was launched in 2006 by the then mayor, Dave Bieter's, administration as a pilot project in response to the closing of Community House to create more homeless response programs for families. It was a very innovative program at that time and got a lot of national attention for being one of the first housing first programs targeted at families.
Initially CATCH, which stands for Charitable Assistance to the Community's Homeless, only administered the Taking Root program, a program (that) serves Ada and Canyon Counties and is designed to help families with children get back into housing and stabilize there. In 2010, CATCH spun out of the city to become its own standalone 501(c)3 and became CATCH Inc. In 2017, CATCH was asked to house and operate Our Path Home Connect resource hub by the local public/private partnership working on strategically ending homelessness in Ada County.
By 2018, CATCH recognized that there were practically no housing programs to help adult-only households get back into housing. This resulted in the birth of the Linda Fund program, which can serve any household regardless of the composition.
In 2020, we launched an extension of Our Path Home Connect called the Street Outreach team, to try to be more proactive in helping everyone, even those not staying in shelters downtown, get connected to housing resources. And then finally, in 2021, we began administering Access Point for Canyon County, which is their version of Our Path Home Connect.
Over the years we've grown from two employees to our all-time high now of 26. We are an organization that has seen great successes and great challenges. We have learned so much over the last 15 years and are constantly challenging ourselves to think creatively/outside of the box about how we can serve the community more effectively. We are 100% mission driven and our whole existence is dedicated to realizing our vision of every family and every person in the Treasure Valley having a home.
Can you talk a little bit about how you became involved with CATCH?
I moved to Nampa in 2007 from the Midwest to pursue my Master's Degree in Social Work at Northwest Nazarene University and was hired by The Salvation Army as a case manager for the emergency shelter that they operated in Boise. CATCH had been created by the city six months prior to my assuming that role and I worked very closely with the CATCH staff to help families living in that shelter into the Taking Root program to help them transition out of the shelter.
In full transparency, as an emergency and transition housing shelter, we felt slightly threatened by CATCH. I was afraid that their program would replace our transitional housing program and that it didn't work as well for families. I created a narrative that CATCH only worked as well as it did because they only admitted the families with the least challenges to housing stability. I actually wrote my thesis for my Master's program to try to disprove that what CATCH was doing worked (which is not a healthy motivation for doing research by the way!). I interviewed families in both CATCH's program and our transitional housing program and looked for information that would confirm my suspicions.
In the end, I was converted to their model (housing first) because I saw a few striking things. First, the families in CATCH's program seemed to feel more ownership and empowerment over their process of stabilization. In the transitional housing program, it seemed like the families would set goals with me (because they had to to continue to live there), but it always felt like they were just telling me what I wanted to hear because I had so much power and control over their daily lives. And here's my theory (based off of many well established theories): that when we are living in crisis mode, we are trapped in the present. Our basic needs take priority over anything else and what is right now is what is the most real. It really felt like CATCH's families were more invested because they could see and touch and smell home. It was real. Whereas the families in transitional housing would talk about home for me, but it wasn't a reality at the moment, so it felt more abstract for them. The CATCH families also dreamed bigger for themselves; probably a byproduct of empowerment.
Anyway, after that experience, I was converted, and we at The Salvation Army actually converted our shelter/transitional housing model in Boise to a housing first model in 2012. I continued to work alongside CATCH through my work at The Salvation Army and then the city of Boise where my role was to help all of the different service providers work together more efficiently and effectively as a system. In 2017, when CATCH launched Our Path Home Connect, they asked me to come and run it. That's what brought me to CATCH. Then in 2019, our Executive Director left and I was moved into that role. And I stay because CATCH is the most mission-centric organization I've ever been a part of.
You essentially help people who are houseless to making their way to stability, through educational and job support and more. Was this something you felt drawn to as a career path or just happened onto it?
I tend to be a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants person. I've never known exactly what I wanted to do career wise and I actually went into my undergraduate program undecided. I took some career placement classes and social work rose to the top. It made sense because most of my family was involved in social work at the time. So, I pursued a bachelor's degree and master's degree in social work.
As far as homelessness is concerned, I grew up in rural communities in Ohio where I didn't have much exposure to it, but in college I volunteered through a short-term mission group to serve different churches and ministries in major cities like Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Through that experience I worked with a soup kitchen in Dayton that served people experiencing homelessness and LOVED it. When I moved to Boise in 2007, I applied at The Salvation Army for their case manager of their local shelter position and have been working in this arena ever since.
In dealing with people in crisis each and every day, you must have to deal with heartbreaking situations. Can you share one of those stories — and how you were — or were not — able to provide help?
One of the most impactful stories for me, was helping a gentleman who was unsheltered for most of his adult life get into New Path Community Housing. He had some cognitive challenges and lived with his father up until his father passed away. From there on out he lived in the woods and off the grid until he was older and started having serious health issues that meant that he needed to be close to hospital facilities. By the time that I met him, he had pretty advanced cancer and an infection in his eyes.
When New Path was initially leasing up, we worked with him to help him get the documents that he would need to move in. It was extraordinarily hard to get his state issued ID because the only ID he had was a 30 year old check cashing ID card. No ID, no birth certificate, no yearbook. Nothing! It was next to miraculous that the partnership was able to get all of his documentation, and he was able to move into New Path. He was so used to sleeping outdoors that he slept in the lobby for a bit before he felt comfortable sleeping in his room. Eventually he adjusted and was able to fully utilize his apartment. Unfortunately, he passed away due to his illnesses within a year of his moving in, but we were all glad that at least he got to pass away in his own apartment feeling safe and connected to others.
The homeless problem is not going away. In fact, with the city's recent decision to deny Interfaith Sanctuary's proposal to build a new shelter on State Street — in the midst of a very cold winter so far — it seems to be exacerbating. Are there any large scale plans that CATCH is involved in for future solutions?
Oh man! Things are not going well for our community when it comes to housing instability and homelessness right now. CATCH is committed to providing all of the resources that we have been providing, but we are also going to focus on community education and strategic work around affordable housing development.
Through the Interfaith process, it has been very clearly spelled out for us that there is a lot of misunderstanding and fear of those we serve. We want to try to build bridges to reconnect those experiencing homelessness with those who are not, and that won't happen until we can address the underlying fears that people who have not experienced it have about it. And on the housing front, our biggest challenge these days is finding rentals that someone making $13-17/hour can afford. We want to work on convening system level conversations about how to strategically make headway in affordable housing development this year!
How can people help?
We are hoping to convene small conversation groups of folks who are interested in learning more about homelessness this year. We've had groups of friends or social groups coordinate a meal together and then invite CATCH to come in to facilitate conversation around what homelessness looks like locally and have a space to ask questions. We would like to do a lot more of that. A connected community is a healthy community. If anyone is interested, please feel free to reach out to me, Stephanie. Financial donations and household item donations (like cookware, plates, cups, linens, pillows, etc.) are also always welcome.
On the CATCH website is the organization's list of values. One of them is: "Own Your Oops." Can you explain what that means and why it is on the list?
Own your oops is an essential part of what we call "The CATCH Way" … or our core values. Unfortunately, the only way to grow is to acknowledge the need for growth. We have to be open to owning the mistakes that we make if we want to be better at what we do day after day. We strive for excellence at CATCH. Perfection is unattainable, but excellence is fully within our grasp.
It's also a reminder that we need to practice humility in our field. Sometimes service providers can begin to think that we can predict how people will act and the choices that they will make, but we need to create space for people to exceed our expectations. We do not want to be an impediment on anyone's journey!
A little about you. When you were young, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I never knew what I wanted to be when I grew up. I toyed with the idea of being a veterinarian because I loved animals … until I took chemistry and realized that that part of my brain is missing. I went into college undecided and finally figured out what should have been obvious to me, that social work was where I belonged. I have always loved helping people and taking care of others. This is the space where I feel like my specific skill set can do the most good.
Your favorites: Movie, book, food?
This is a little dark, but my favorite movie is "Life is Beautiful", my favorite book is "To Kill a Mockingbird" and my favorite food is a peanut butter and honey sandwich and buttered noodles (nostalgia!).
To say you are in a high stress job is putting it mildly. What do you do to unwind, destress, relax?
I've been in this field for almost 15 years and I've just this last year started to learn how to take care of myself. Nature is my regulator! I LOVE being in nature. I also love reading, yoga and spending time with family and friends.