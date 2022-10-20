The rental prices in Boise have climbed at a fast rate and that has left many people in precarious positions. The Idaho Press recently reported that although rental prices have recently leveled off, unless someone is making $27 an hour, affording rent in Boise is incredibly difficult. Further, the average wage in Idaho is only around $23/hour.
The pandemic, coupled with a myriad of other issues including out of state buyers, Airbnb’s, exponential growth and a low minimum wage have caused evictions to skyrocket. The standard for the percentage of a person’s income that should go to rent is 30% but in Boise many renters are having to fork over 50% or more.
Many people in Boise are facing evictions because of their inability to pay rent and many more are dangling by a thread. Casey Parsons is an attorney with W/REST. It’s a legal collective that connects community to legal workers. Parsons said the goal is to “reimagine how clients, community and lawyers can work together to make change and create justice. In its organizing work and legal advocacy, W/REST prioritizes abolitionist criminal and immigration representation, renter rights and organizing, civil rights enforcement, and accountability for discrimination at work, school and in the marketplace”
BW interviewed Parsons to get some information that might help people who are renting and need to know what their rights are, or who are facing evictions or need help paying their rent. This Q & A has been edited for length and clarity. Go to boiseweekly.com for the complete and unedited version.
Rent, most of us have to pay it and in Boise it’s pretty high compared to wage compensation. Can you give a general outline of the problems facing renters in Boise right now?
The main problem facing most renters in Boise right now is exactly what you said — rent has been increasing rapidly, and wages haven’t kept up with that increase. That’s fueled by legislation passed by the Idaho House and Senate, which prohibits cities like Boise from taking steps to implement rent control. Absent tools like rent control, it’s hard to say where things are going. Renters also regularly face landlords who try to evict them under some pretext with the goal of being able to open units to new tenants at higher rent prices. Renters in Boise are also faced with a very difficult housing market in the Treasure Valley area and in Idaho generally. Evictions usually happen with very little notice, in some cases over the course of a matter of weeks, and trying to find somewhere new that someone can afford while going through that process is borderline impossible. Renters also frequently face barriers to obtaining legal representation in eviction cases due to the cost of hiring a lawyer and how over-capacity existing organizations are at the moment. The vast majority of renters do not have representation or receive legal advice in their cases, so many people with potentially viable defenses either except a settlement or outright lose when having legal help would make all of the difference.
Are you seeing a higher number of evictions lately, and if so why?
We have been seeing a very high number of evictions, especially in recent months. Part of that is that evictions tend to happen at a higher rate in the summer because that is the most popular time for property management companies to sign leases with new tenants. But ultimately, the high number of evictions in the area can be attributed to high rent prices and landlords looking for any reason to get rid of their current tenants to raise the rent.
So many people don’t know what their rights are as renters in this state, can you outline some that most people don’t seem to know?
Idaho is obviously a very pro-landlord state, and tenants have far fewer rights than they do in other places in the country. But there are still steps that clients can take to protect their rights and potentially fight off an eviction. Idaho imposes specific notice requirements on landlords who want to try and evict someone, so if the landlord fails to comply with those notice requirements then the case might be dismissed. Renters can compel their landlord to make certain repairs that affect the habitability of the property by sending a demand letter to their landlord and then filing a claim asking the court to order the landlord to fulfill their obligations under Idaho law to maintain the premises in a way not hazardous to the tenant’s health. The City of Boise caps what a landlord can charge for application fees and requires the landlord to be transparent about what fees are being charged for what purpose. And there are federal protections that apply to many properties that prohibit a landlord from discriminating against tenants on the basis of a number of protected characteristics, including race, religion, national origin, disability, and sex (which includes gender identity and sexual orientation). For legal advice about what protections might be applicable to their situation, renters should contact W/REST, the Intermountain Fair Housing Council, or Idaho Legal Aid Services.
If someone is facing an eviction notice, what are some steps they can take and where can they go for help?
The most important steps that a renter who has received an eviction notice of any kind can take include documenting all of their conversations with their landlord, and seeking legal help and advice as quickly as possible. If a landlord even files an eviction lawsuit against a tenant, that can impact their ability to find future housing even if the tenant doesn’t actually get evicted because those cases are public record. If someone is having trouble paying their rent or knows that they might on any given month, they should contact Jesse Tree or the Idaho Housing and Finance Association as soon as possible. Renters in Ada county should also contact the Boise City and Ada County Housing Authorities as soon as possible because it takes time for those organizations to approve rental assistance. Renters at risk of eviction should also contact W/REST, the Intermountain Fair Housing Council, or Idaho Legal Aid as quickly as they can to ensure that they are empowered in navigating that situation with their landlord.
The money question is … how can people get security deposits back when a landlord is denying them?
Idaho law requires the landlord to return a security deposit or an itemized list of deductions to a tenant within 21 days of the last day of their lease or after they actually vacate the premises, whichever is later. The exception to that is that a lease agreement can permit a landlord to return the deposit or list of deductions up to 30 days from that date. Landlords can typically only deduct amounts of the security deposit that exceed “normal wear and tear,” which just means damage to the residence that one would expect from the regular use of their unit. If a landlord fails to return the deposit or an itemized list of deductions within the period of time that they’re given to do that, or if they make deductions that the tenant disagrees with, then a tenant can send a letter to the landlord demanding the return of the deposit. If the landlord still fails to return the deposit, then a tenant can file in small claims court if the amount is less than $5000 to attempt to recover it. The best steps a tenant can take to ensure they get as much of their deposit back as possible include doing a thorough walk-through of the unit as soon as possible after they move in to document any existing damage, taking lots of photographs and video of the state of the unit when they move in versus when they move out, and doing a walk-through at the time that they leave to document the condition of the premises at the time that they left. For that last step, it also helps if the person doing the walk-through is a neutral party that didn’t live in the unit and is willing to testify in court if they need to about the walk-through.
How long does a person have, and what options are there if they receive an eviction notice?
The amount of time that a tenant has after receiving an eviction notice really depends on why they’re being evicted. If someone is being evicted for not paying their rent, then the landlord can serve them with a notice requiring them to pay the rent or leave within 3 days. If the tenant doesn’t pay the rent and continues staying in the unit, the landlord can file an eviction lawsuit, and the court is required to have a hearing on that lawsuit within a couple of weeks. So if someone is being evicted for not paying their rent or for use, production, or distribution of a controlled substance on the leased premises, the process is very quick. If someone is being evicted for violating their lease, the landlord has to serve them with a notice requiring them to fix the problem or leave within 3 days. If the tenant doesn’t fix the problem and continues to stay in the unit, then a landlord can file an eviction action, but in that case the process can take months. And if someone has a month-to-month agreement instead of a term lease, then the landlord has to provide them with 30 days of notice to vacate before they can file an eviction lawsuit which would then potentially also take months. But again, renters should seek legal help as soon as possible and try to seek an arrangement that avoids the landlord filing an eviction in the first place so that the eviction case doesn’t become public record.
In your opinion, what should be happening in the state to ease the huge financial burden that many renters are facing right now? Are there logical steps that the state could be taking?
There are a lot of things that the state could do in order to ease the financial burden on renters, but the barrier is really a question of political will. The Idaho legislature has made it clear that it will oppose any steps that a city or county takes to make renting more affordable, which prevents the city from doing much either. I think the most powerful and interesting tool right now could be tenant unions, which are collectives of people renting from the same landlord and that are similarly situated who can collectively bargain for better treatment as renters by the landlord. The legislature and city should also allocate funding to organizations that provide legal assistance and representation to renters. Some jurisdictions have gone so far as to pass laws that effectively provide a right to counsel in eviction cases, which has made a huge impact on the power dynamics between landlords and tenants in those locales.
People can contact Parsons at casey@wrest.coop to learn more about W/REST.