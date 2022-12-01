Boise High School senior, newly voted in Boise School Board Member and climate change activist Shiva Rajbhandari recently returned from the international U.N. Climate Change Conference meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. He was selected by the League of Women Voters to receive a scholarship to attend the meeting. Boise Weekly caught up with Rajbhandari via email to ask how the conference went. The following conversation has been gently edited.
The goal of COP27 is: “to strengthen and hasten the international response to the climate crisis that continues to wreak havoc across the globe.” Can you talk a little about what kinds of issues or topics are being discussed in order to meet that goal?
In 1992, the U.N. General Assembly identified climate change as a significant threat to humanity which would require international action. They ratified the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and all countries agreed to meet every year starting in 1995 in a “Conference of Parties” or COP to work together to solve global warming. At COP 20 in 2015, world leaders met in Paris and collectively committed to prevent global warming greater than 1.5oC by reducing greenhouse gas emissions — the cause of human-caused climate change — 45% by 2030 and 100% by 2050 from 2005 levels. 1.5oC is not some made up number. It’s prescribed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a body of thousands of climate scientists. They say that 1.5oC is a threshold after which global climate systems will be irreparably damaged. Each country then created nationally-determined contributions — non-binding commitments for emissions mitigation. Developed countries like Europe and the United States have the greatest greenhouse gas emissions per capita and are best equipped to decarbonize their economies, hence, in the Paris Accords, the greatest pressure is placed on those parties to drastically reduce emissions. Developing countries, such as China, India, and Brazil, are not even required to peak their emissions until 2030 or later.
Since Paris, the negotiations at COPs have revolved around three items: pushing countries to make bigger commitments to greenhouse gas emissions reduction, adapting to warming temperatures and mitigating the effects of climate change, and holding polluters accountable. This year, the third item was most in-focus. In the Paris Accords, developed countries promised to create an annual $100 billion global fund to pay for loss and damage inflicted on indigenous communities, island nations, and least developed states by 2020. In 2019, they created the Santiago Network, which would govern the distribution of these funds, but they never operationalized the network because COVID changed their priorities. Talks at COP27 revolved around the operationalization and funding of this international loss and damage facility.
This COP was also framed as the Implementation COP. World leaders were supposed to chart a course toward achieving the commitments they had set. Instead of talking about emissions reductions, it was time to talk about what it would take: an end to fossil fuels. In a world where fossil fuel subsidies total over $5.9 trillion, we have a long ways to go.
There are more than 200 delegates attending COP27 from all over the world. We only know how people in the U.S. feel about the climate crisis, which in many ways has become political and divisive. What are you hearing from people representing other countries, other parts of the planet?
First off, I would argue that climate action isn’t as polarizing an issue as it’s made out to be in the U.S. According to the Pew Research Center, 63% of Americans say climate change is affecting their local community; 65% say the federal government should do more to reduce the effects of global warming; 79% say that the priority for the nation’s energy supply should be developing wind and solar, as opposed to increasing fossil fuels. The notion that we are divided on the issue of climate change is what fossil fuel lobbyists rely on to prevent real action.
That being said, what I heard from activists in Egypt painted a bleak picture of where we as a country are on climate change. The Friday before I arrived in Sharm El-Sheikh, President Biden spoke to the delegates. He called the U.S. a “global leader on climate,” touting his Inflation Reduction Act as evidence. The IRA is a big deal and I’m grateful to the organizers around the country who made it happen. However, it is not global climate leadership by any sense of the term. It puts the U.S. on track for a 40% emissions reduction from 2005 levels by 2030. That’s 5 points less than IPCC calls for worldwide in that timeframe. This contrasts with Europe’s Green Deal which will achieve emissions reductions of 55%. After his speech, the U.S. received the COP 27 Fossil of the Day Award (which was given out by the Climate Action Network every evening after negotiations) two days in a row, ultimately receiving the Colossal Fossil award last Friday.
To compound Biden’s hypocrisy, the U.S. ended up being the drag on a lot of the negotiations at COP. Fossil fuels are responsible for 80% of global warming. In order to implement the commitments made in the Paris Accords, we must rid ourselves of this dirty energy source. Most of the parties argued for a “total phase down of fossil fuels” to be included in the Sharm El-Sheikh agreement language. The U.S. delegation would not accept that, and argued instead for a phase down of “unabated fossil fuels.” Thanks to their lack of support, ultimately the agreement called for a “phasedown of unabated coal,” leaving out oil and natural gas.
The reparations side was even more a disaster for the U.S. delegation. Every single country in the world, except the U.S. (and Taiwan, which was not invited to COP) agreed on funding for a loss and damage finance facility. When Biden visited, he promised a one-time $12 billion in loss and damage grants to developing countries — far short of the annual $100 billion that was promised in the Paris Accords. All week, we marched in the streets of the convention: “Pay up! Pay up! Pay up for loss and damage!” “Show us the money! Where is the money?” “Anti- Anti- Anticapitalista” calling on the U.S. to pay reparations to countries most harmed by the effects of the crisis we largely created. It wasn’t until the negotiations were on the verge of failure last Saturday around midnight that the U.S. agreed to an international loss and damage facility.
“You need to get your country under control,” was something I heard frequently from activists.
Beyond the shortfalls of our country, the eloquent youth activists at COP said some really thought provoking things. In the People’s Plenary, one thing that was discussed over and over was solidarity — what does that mean? Twenty-year old indigenous activist Sumak Helena Gualinga said that solidarity looked like a seat in the negotiation room — not just at the press conference — for First Peoples. Indigenous peoples protect 80% of all biodiversity around the world, are seeing the first and foremost effects of climate change, and are at the forefront of solutions to the climate crisis. Solidarity looks like money, not just words, 26-year old Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate said. She’s been leading the fight for climate reparations. Solidarity looks like inclusion of all genders, ages, and abilities in decision making, Omnia El Omrani, the COp president’s youth envoy said. Solidarity looks like governments putting people over profit, said Asad Rehman, leader of the Climate Justice Coalition.
You said: “We live in the country most responsible for global warming. That means the need for urgent action rests squarely on our shoulders. I want to be able to have kids knowing that they will be able to enjoy the same outdoor experiences that I have.” How do you think that can happen, what type of urgent action can we take now? In the future?
El pueblo unido jamas será vencido. “The people united will never been defeated.” Despite seeing complacency and impotency from elected leaders my entire life, I remain a fierce climate optimist. Why? Because all around me I see fierce, unrelenting climate justice warriors. Our movement is regenerative; it’s people-powered; and it’s growing every single day. We can still defeat the fossil fuel industry. We can still create an inclusive, decolonized, democratic world. But the clock is ticking, and we need all hands on deck.
What we need: a rapid total phase out of fossil fuels and a transition to clean energy, transportation, and industry led by Black, brown, indigenous, and queer femmes and centering the frontline and fenceline communities — folks that have been largely left out of our collective prosperity for a very long time.
What we need: decolonization — loan forgiveness and grants to indigenous communities, small island states, and the global south as they adapt and respond to warming-induced disasters for which we are responsible.
What we need: a revenue neutral carbon tax and dividend — charge the 4,000 richest companies and individuals for their emissions and distribute that money indiscriminately to the American public.
What can we do: organize everywhere — from the streets to the suites we need fighters for climate justice. What’s beautiful about our movement is that all are welcome: gay, straight, fat, skinny, Black, white, rich, poor, socialist, libertarian — we need everybody. There are many things we each can do to fight climate change and they differ from person to person. For me, that looked like starting a club at my school, organizing protests, contacting my elected officials, and lately, running for office; but action could look entirely different for someone else. Just bring your whole self to the table. Shameless plug: if you want to get involved with climate organizing but don’t know where to start, join us Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Idaho Conservation League here in Boise, 710 N. Sixth St. :).
Of the four themes being focused on at COP27 — mitigation, adaptation, finance, and collaboration — of which do you feel is paramount in importance, and why?
How can an indigenous community adapt to a third of flora and fauna extinct? How can a small island state mitigate the sea level? How can the international community collaborate on solutions to climate change with 636 oil lobbyists (yes, really!) present at COP. The paramount theme at COP 27 this year was finance. For centuries, indigenous peoples and communities of the global south have been exploited for profit at the expense of the entire planet. It’s a vicious cycle: colonizers exploit people, extract resources leaving instability in their wake → local environments are ravaged by climate change → colonizers profit off of high-interest loans to rebuild so they can exploit communities once again. Despite promises of $100 billion, only $79 billion in climate finance was given to developing countries in 2019. Of that, only 20% was loans. This is insufficient. Climate action without reparations is apartheid. Thanks to youth organizers around the world and in Sharm El-Sheikh, a loss and damage grant fund was created at COP 27 and the Santiago Network was finally operationalized.
What would you like to see happen, if there was to be a sea change moment of which all people could grab onto, as it relates to our climate?
Dr. Katherine Hayhoe is Texan climate scientist who’s renown for her work in science communication. Several weeks ago, she came to Boise State and I had the opportunity to hear her speak. She says that the biggest thing we can do to fight climate change is to talk about it. That’s one thing we can do every day: in the hallways at school, during sermon at church, during family time or dinner, I challenge readers to find a thorn, bud, and rose — one thing that scares us, one place that gives us hope, one good thing (there’s oh so many good things going on) — that involve climate change and share it with someone in our lives every day. For more action, you can also contact your elected officials (hi!) — especially the local ones who will give you time of day — and urge action. There’s tons of civil society groups doing amazing things here in Boise. Idaho Conservation League, Sierra Club, Conservation Voters of Idaho, the Boise School District Sustainability Committee, and the Citizens Climate Lobby are just a few. Take time to rest (I went to Amsterdam after Egypt) and never lose hope. We can do this.
Notable takeaways:
The power of civil society — loss and damage finance wouldn’t have happened without relentless pressure from youth activists.
The suppression of protest — only allowed in designated areas with specific messages inside the convention center. We are lucky to live in a country where freedom of speech is (mostly) upheld. We must use this power!
The incredible youth organizers from around the world who know the power of their voices — this really is a people-driven movement.
The importance of local organizing — world leaders are ineffective. The neighborhood association, school board, and city council meetings are where climate action truly happens.