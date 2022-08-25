Kimra Luna is a co-founder of Idaho Abortion Rights, a mutual aid collective dedicated to spreading information about abortion and promoting access to birth control. Boise Weekly interviewed Luna via email to learn more about the collective. The following has been gently edited.
How is your day going?
Pretty good, all things considered!
For the people who may not know, can you tell me what Idaho Abortion Rights does?
Idaho Abortion Rights is a mutual aid collective. We support our community in access to reproductive care like birth control, Plan B (emergency contraceptive), condoms, pregnancy tests, pads, and abortion access. We also spend our time and resources educating and encouraging people to vote and get involved in local politics.
Why did you join Idaho Abortion Rights?
I've been supporting Idahoans in receiving abortion access for three years. I've been passionate about abortion access for many years. I'm born and raised in Nampa but I had moved away for many years. I had an abortion when I lived in NYC and it was very easy to access. When I moved back to Idaho three years ago, I learned that it was not easy to access in Idaho at all, even though it (was) legal to have an abortion here. My friend, Bessie, approached me in March about hosting a protest after Brad Little signed SB 1309 six-week abortion ban. I said 'absolutely!' and it started growing rapidly from there.
A lot of what Idaho Abortion Rights does is spread information. What is something that people tend to not understand about abortion and the abortion laws in Idaho?
The laws have been up in the air for awhile, as they had a 'stay' during lawsuits, but recently the Idaho Supreme Court decided that the 'trigger bans' will go into effect, one on Aug. 19 and the other on Aug. 25.
The bans are technically a six-week ban however most people are not aware they are pregnant before six-weeks, so it's essentially a total ban. There are currently exceptions for rape, incest to save the life of the mother, but the Idaho GOP recently voted that their platform would be pushing to make no exceptions, not even for emergency situations like ectopic pregnancies.
Another part of what you do is raise money to provide abortion access to the community, as your Community Needs List on Amazon says. Can you tell me more about this?
Yes, we have an Amazon wishlist where people can order items that we distribute to our community. It's been going well, the items get delivered to our homes and we are able to distribute them for free to people in need. People can find that link and other ways to support at idahoabortionrights.com.
As one of the founders, you must have had experiences of people being in a crisis because of abortion access. Can you share one of those stories?
In the past three years, I've supported close to 100 people who were in a crisis pregnancy situation.
The first person I supported was in a domestic violence situation, with three young kids. My experience from volunteering at domestic violence centers came in handy when she reached out to me. Not only was I able to find a person to watch her children while she went to her appointment at Planned Parenthood, I was able to get her resources to leave the domestic violence situation. She reached out to me recently, after she saw everything going on with Idaho Abortion Rights, and she is doing very well now.
What is a common misconception about Idaho Abortion Rights?
"The rumors are true." — Lizzo. JK.
The main misconception is that people use abortion as a form of birth control. Abortions are extremely expensive, ranging from $500 to $1,500 depending on where an abortion takes place. Many people become pregnant while using birth control properly and over 60% of abortions are sought after by people in long-term committed relationships or marriage.
Also, I've never heard of a late-term abortion being elective, and never once had someone reach out for support with a late-term abortion.
Your Instagram page had a post recently about Pregnancy Crisis Centers. Can you tell me more about these places and the stories of people who’ve been to them?
"Pregnancy crisis centers" often do not follow HIPPA (many have no real healthcare providers working there) and can report people to the authorities from the moment they step in that door. This is very scary with the bans going into place. "Pregnancy crisis centers," which are typically managed by churches, are the biggest threat to the safety of women and people capable of becoming pregnant in the state of Idaho.
I had a personal experience visiting one of these places when I was pregnant at age 18. They shamed me and lied to me about what an abortion is. They tried to force me to get an ultrasound but I didn't want to get one. I've heard many stories far worse than mine.
You also organized the Abortion Rights Rally on Aug. 3. Can you tell me about the experience of helping lead the rally, speaking at it, and also the general atmosphere?
The Aug. 3 rally was incredible! It was very hot, 100 degrees, but over 1,000 people showed up to support and stand up for abortion rights!
We had pro-choice political candidates as speakers:
Crystal Ivie, running in District 14;
Natalie Maclachlan, running in District 22; and
Marisela Pesina, running in District 11.
Plus several local activists like Lisa Hunter, Melanie Dawson and Yvonne, who is the cofounder and council member of the Idaho Asian American Pacific Islander Youth Alliance. By the end of the speeches we were all inspired!! We left that rally and protest feeling empowered to take action and vote!
How can people help?
People can volunteer to join our collective in various ways, from passing out flyers and literature, to helping plan rallies, to directly connecting with people who need reproductive support.
If someone wants to be part of our collective they can email us at idahoabortionrights@gmail.com so we can chat and get them started joining our collective meetings.
What’s next for Idaho Abortion Rights?
Idaho Abortion Rights will continue to fight in all ways possible to ensure Idahoans receive reproductive access and care they deserve. We won't stop!
Is there anything I didn’t ask about that you would like our audience to know?
That is anyone needs access to Plan B, condoms, pregnancy tests, or has questions about abortion access in Idaho they can text our community at 208-243-9658 AND our next rally is Aug. 26. @socialistlyawkward who has over 5 million views on TikTok for talking about politics will be speaking as well. To find out more follow us on Instagram @idahoabortionrights or our Facebook page Idaho Abortion Rights.