Kaylee Peterson, a Democrat, first ran for office when she was still a sophomore in college. Peterson ran against incumbent Russ Fulcher, R-Meridian, for election to the U.S. House of Representatives to represent Idaho’s 1st Congressional District, where she ultimately received 27.4% of the vote. Peterson is now president of the Idaho Young Democrats.
Boise Weekly recently caught up with Peterson and interviewed her via email. The following conversation has been gently edited.
What was the biggest driver that pushed you toward your current career path?
I have always had a passion for government and policy that started in early childhood. However, I never thought I would run for office. I have had a non-traditional path to office, and thought that my struggles at a young age and lack of so-called pedigree would make me an unlikely candidate. I went from being a campaign manager at 18 years old to starting a family at 21 and thought my opportunity had passed.
The biggest driving force behind my decision to run in 2022 was the lack of representation and accountability in Idaho politics. There were dozens of seats running unopposed last year, giving Idahoans absolutely no voice or choice in their representation. I believe that government and politics should be exciting, something that unites people in our common interests, inspires us to want better, to be better, but many of our elected officials instead used their platforms to vilify everyday Idahoans based on perceived differences. I want to change that.
What have been your biggest challenges running for office in Idaho?
I don’t think it’s a secret that I’m a Democrat running in one of the reddest districts in the nation (#32 to be exact), but that wasn’t my biggest challenge. I enjoy reaching across the aisle and reminding people in my district that we are so much more than a letter next to our name. The biggest challenge was reaching the nearly 1 million people in my district as an unknown sophomore in college with two kids and only seven months to run a campaign. Even my opponent used that as an excuse not to face me on the debate stage.
What do you think is the best way to combat extremism and partisanship within Idaho?
A leader in Idaho’s GOP used a football analogy to describe the divide between Republicans and Democrats, stating that we don’t want a member of a rival team trying to play for ours. But the future of our country is not a football game, and our neighbors are not the rivals — the obstacles Americans face to success and freedom are. When we have politicians profiting off the escalation of political aggression and violence, we have gone tragically off course.
On a state level, we need resources for communities plagued by intimidation and political violence. We need protections from hate speech and hate groups that have made a home in our communities. In order to combat this narrative, we need visibility and conversation in traditionally red spaces, we need representatives committed to bipartisan leadership, who unite Idahoans with solutions, not scapegoats.
You held “Republican Town Halls” leading up to the November election — how did those go?
My Republican town halls were some of my proudest moments on the campaign trail. I advertised them in local newspapers and stations and held them everywhere from Lewiston to Homedale, Kuna to Payette. While we didn’t always have the biggest turnout, the dialogues we had were in-depth and covered such a wide range of topics that they were some of the most productive of my campaign.
What I discovered is that when we focus on the issues themselves, we have far more in common than we think. The people who attended my town halls went away with a greater understanding of those who believe differently, far beyond the social media sound bites often used in our political arena, and I’ve yet to meet a constituent that I couldn’t find common ground with.
Do you support school choice legislation in Idaho?
For two decades, we’ve defunded our public schools, overfilled our classrooms, underpaid our teachers and staff, and cut programs that inspired students to get involved … . Now, special interest groups want to divert more state funding for private and religious schools that have no oversight or accountability to serve Idaho students. Real school choice would be investing in our growing communities, building and investing in our rural schools, paying competitive rates to attract teachers and avoid burnout, and expanding available extracurricular programs to keep kids engaged. Instead of finding real solutions, new legislation would privatize education, leaving the most vulnerable in our communities in the cold.
What are your thoughts on SB 1056 to repeal the state’s prohibition of private militia?
I spent much of my campaign in north Idaho, talking with the people most affected by this legislation. In fact, my first press conference was in Coeur d’Alene, where I spoke across from armed militia groups. During my press conference, envoys of trucks with white power flags and hate group emblems drove by, revving engines and making their presence known. Communities across Idaho have dealt with intimidation at their homes, places of business, and at the polls. I’ve spoken to people who receive death threats and constant harassment, people who have left our beautiful state for safety reasons. Instead of tackling this difficult subject, SB 1056 is a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.
What’s next for you?
I am incredibly excited to be the new president of the Idaho Young Democrats. I’m finishing up this semester of school and I’m about to compete in Nationals for Speech & Debate … but most importantly I’m campaigning for the U.S. House in Idaho’s First District for 2024. I’m working with people across Idaho and our nation to bring much-needed attention and resources to our race. You can find upcoming events, news, and even more town halls at KayleeforCongress.com, as I’ll be traveling the First District for the next 19 months to reach more people and open new dialogues.