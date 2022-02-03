Members of the unhoused community have been vocal in recent weeks, speaking out about the continued challenges they face, and how they’d like to see the city change and improve its efforts to help.
Our Path Home (OPH) is one program Boise already has at work, with the goal to house everyone. Boise Weekly talked with Casey Mattoon, who manages OPH, to learn more about current efforts and what future plans exist to support our unhoused community members.
The following conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
For someone hearing about Our Path Home for the first time, what is OPH, and what kind of work are you doing in our community?
Our Path Home is the public-private partnership working to end homelessness in Ada County. OPH is made up of almost 50 partner organizations that collaborate together to prevent homelessness whenever possible. When houselessness does occur we try to house people as quickly as possible, and ensure any instance of homelessness only happens once.
What is some of the background for Our Path Home, when it was created and how it has grown?
Our Path Home has been around for a long time as the federally designated geographic collaboration on homelessness called a Continuum of Care, and is one of two in the state.
The partnership has grown in recent years due to our sophistication of data collection and our collaborative efforts to maximize system efficiency and better serve people in a housing crisis. We have led strategic efforts like the Campaign to End Family Homelessness and the Permanent Supportive Housing Plan.
What is your role working at Our Path Home?
I’m the Our Path Home Manager, employed by the City Boise, so I really have two roles. The first is managing the partnership between all the organizations and resources that contribute to OPH. I help coordinate support for the agencies who serve people experiencing homelessness.
The second is leading the City of Boise’s homelessness response. I help facilitate and provide support when City of Boise employees, departments, and processes, directly connect with or impact individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
Why did you decide to go into a career like this? It’s not easy work.
After originally dedicating my career to climate activism and working on long-term solutions, I was ready for a change and wanted to work on something that had a more direct local impact. Enter Our Path Home. This organization has all of the actors at the table and knows the solution we need to implement to solve the problem.
The team of people I get to work with are some of the most inspiring people I have ever met and have dedicated themselves to one of the most important challenges our vulnerable community members face. It is an honor to be working on this issue at this time.
Is there a story you could share, that highlighted to you, the importance of the work Our Path Home and it’s partner organizations are doing and the differences or impacts being made?
Together our partnership worked with Interfaith Sanctuary, Boise Rescue Mission, Corpus Christi, and Our Path Home OUTREACH on a series of winter shelter strategies to make sure that everyone has a warm place to go, day and night.
This includes a brand new temporary Warm-Up Day Shelter open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 511 S Americana Blvd that will operate through March 31, 2022.
And recently we launched a new Inclement Weather Emergency Overflow Program that is led by Interfaith Sanctuary staff that has increased our collaborative efforts between shelter providers and ensures that nobody seeking a shelter bed is turned away.
All of these folks involved in the two above efforts are truly heroes, moving mountains to do more in a time when our system is busier than ever.
As Boise grows and with the inflated housing market, what kind of strategies or goals are there for continuing to help our unhoused communities in the future?
Bringing Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) units online as soon as possible is key to alleviating the number of people sleeping outside and the number of people who need emergency shelter. This is an urgent need, and we know the solution.
In 2021, Our Path Home completed its Permanent Supportive Housing Plan with the Corporation for Supportive Housing (CSH), the national expert in supportive housing. The plan developed by CSH, in partnership with Boise City/Ada County stakeholders, outlines recommendations for how Our Path Home can implement a supportive housing pipeline through a set of four recommendations to bring on more than 250 units online over the next five years.
How can people in Boise and surrounding areas contribute?
People can contribute in so many ways — anybody can give directly to the organizations that are working on the issues, community members can speak with their elected officials about doing more for housing & homelessness.
Landlords can reach out to Our Path Home about dedicating their units to be used to house people exiting homelessness, neighbors can demonstrate compassion and support for solutions that are proposed in their neighborhoods.
Who inspires you?
I am inspired by my husband, one of the most kind hearted people I have ever met. His work as a medical case manager for HIV patients helped inspire me to find a way to contribute more directly to the wellbeing of others.
What are some of your favorites? Books, food, etc.
My favorite local restaurants are Tacos el Rey #2, Pho 208, and Bar Gernika.
Some favorite books I read recently are “Kindred,” by Octavia Butler and “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennet.
My favorite musicians from the last year were Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers and Bad Bunny.
Anything else you’d like to say, to any of the topics we’ve covered here?
The solution to homelessness is now, the only thing stopping us from getting there is the leadership to make hard choices and invest at the level we know is necessary to meet the need in our community. I am confident that we are on the right path, and have a special opportunity to seize the moment we are in for transformational change.