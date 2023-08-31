BW23_Aug09_AliRabe.jpg
Jeremy Lanningham

The housing crisis in Boise has, for several years, been just that — a crisis. As rent in the Treasure Valley increases at unprecedented levels, so does the need for rental assistance. One local nonprofit, Jesse Tree, provides much needed resources to the community and "leads the Treasure Valley in preventing eviction and homelessness," according to the organization's website.

The director of Jesse Tree, Ali Rabe, has been in the position since 2019; she is also serving her second term in the Idaho Senate after being elected to District 16 in 2022. Boise Weekly recently caught up with Rabe via email to discuss her position at Jesse Tree and the ways that the organization combats Boise's housing crisis. The following conversation has been gently edited.


