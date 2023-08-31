The housing crisis in Boise has, for several years, been just that — a crisis. As rent in the Treasure Valley increases at unprecedented levels, so does the need for rental assistance. One local nonprofit, Jesse Tree, provides much needed resources to the community and "leads the Treasure Valley in preventing eviction and homelessness," according to the organization's website.
The director of Jesse Tree, Ali Rabe, has been in the position since 2019; she is also serving her second term in the Idaho Senate after being elected to District 16 in 2022. Boise Weekly recently caught up with Rabe via email to discuss her position at Jesse Tree and the ways that the organization combats Boise's housing crisis. The following conversation has been gently edited.
Do you have any particular stories or experiences that have driven your passion to prevent homelessness?
I started my legal career with indigenous communities seeking to secure their traditional land rights in Cambodia and Sierra Leone. I then processed people applying for asylum and refugee status for the U.S. government. From working with a Tumpuan village chief whose government sold their agricultural land to Chinese agro-industry to a Syrian family who had fled to Istanbul to seek a country of refuge, I learned firsthand what an extraordinary privilege housing stability is.
Goings on in the United States inspired me to turn my focus back to working on the significant challenges facing my own country. Before joining Jesse Tree, I supported local governments in the Bay Area in their efforts to address homelessness. I administered and monitored multi-million dollar grants to house formerly homeless individuals and families and other responses to homelessness. I met many people who had been living outside for decades and saw no way out of it. It was disheartening work, as we never had the opportunity to look past the humanitarian crisis that homelessness is.
I was excited to take on the work of Jesse Tree in my hometown, to keep Boise — and Idaho — from becoming like many other places across the U.S. Homelessness isn't so bad here that we can't avoid a large-scale crisis.
Is your current position at Jesse Tree the sort of job you expected to be doing when you were younger?
It is, and being able to step into this kind of position at this time in my life, and at this time for our community, has been a dream. I have always wanted to make an impact and "fix the world." Growing up in Middleton, I was exposed to a lot of poverty, and my parents were informed. We got into many policy discussions around the dinner table. I was highly aware of injustices in the world and always wanted to become a lawyer to make the world a better and fairer place. Being exposed to extreme levels of poverty in the early stages of my career working abroad gave me a unique perspective and a deep sense of empathy for the circumstances people are often born into.
What changes have you seen in Boise's housing situation since becoming Jesse Tree's executive director?
The cost of rent has increased by more than 40% since I started at Jesse Tree nearly five years ago, and demand for our resources has increased by 500%. More than half of renters in our area are now living paycheck-to-paycheck. An unexpected fee, a childcare issue, a car breakdown or reduced hours can easily lead someone to a place where they can't pay their rent.
If you're comfortable and don't see homelessness on your sidewalk, it's easy to forget that thousands of your neighbors are on the precipice of eviction and homelessness. More recently, however, people's antennas on this issue are up, and they are getting involved. In recent years, we have seen more people step up to volunteer and donate to housing nonprofits. We live in a community that cares, and that gives me hope. People are invested here and want to keep the Treasure Valley a special place to live.
Are there any common misconceptions regarding tenant (or landlord) rights?
Many people think that the tenants we serve don't put in the effort to stay housed or are putting holes in the walls. However, the temporary inability to pay rent is the reason behind over 90% of eviction cases in court. Most families we serve are working single parents or older or disabled adults on fixed incomes who can't afford rent increases every year. On top of that, they experience an unanticipated expense or shortfall that they can't cover and lack family support to get them through. This common circumstance leads many people through the rapid and easy eviction process that Idaho has for nonpayment of rent.
In addition, many people do not understand the legal eviction process. Recently, we have seen an uptick in landlords conducting "self-help evictions" outside of the court process. As I am writing this, a tenant is in our lobby because her landlord changed the locks when she didn't pay her rent, and her son's necessary medication is inside. That just isn't legal. To evict someone, if a tenant does not pay their rent, a landlord can provide a tenant with a three-day written notice and then file for eviction with the court. A hearing will be scheduled within a week or two of filing. In Ada County, the case then goes through a mediation process through which the parties come up with an agreement. If the tenant complies with that agreement, they can avoid getting a permanent eviction on their record. Jesse Tree staff are available as a resource in court and get involved in 20-30% of cases with our supportive services and financial resources.
Many tenants also need help understanding the full consequences of eviction. In Idaho, an eviction is public record, and any future landlord or employer can see it. It also stays with you for your entire life. Some tenants fall out of communication with their landlord out of fear and embarrassment, but the last thing you want to do when going through an eviction is to ghost your landlord. We tell tenants to communicate with their landlords first to see if they are willing to set up a payment plan while they apply to Jesse Tree for assistance and catch up on their finances.
Has the expiration of pandemic protections put extra strain on Jesse Tree and its resources?
During the pandemic, the federal government made much-needed investments in housing support for the first time in decades. There were tens of millions of dollars in federal funding available to serve tenants at risk of eviction over the last three years. Many of these investments were needed to support people dealing with rising rent costs. Now that those protections are gone, we see an additional 100 or more applications for emergency rental assistance each month, and the number of cases in eviction court has doubled.
Jesse Tree is a growing but still small nonprofit, and we are now the last stop for anyone in Ada County needing emergency rental assistance. We have set up our front end to operate like an emergency room in a hospital, triaging applications and prioritizing the most urgent cases first. We feel confident that we're making a tangible impact in the lives of the people we can help, but the most challenging part of our job is turning so many people away. We know the community will continue to step up for us to support more families, and we hope the federal and local governments will continue to invest in our community, too.
What book are you currently reading?
This is a dorky answer, and I thought about bringing up a different book I read this summer, but the truth is, I am at this moment Kindle-ing my way through "The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People" (by Stephen Covey) for the second time. The title is cheesy but this book is actually a good one. I'm working on finding balance as my husband and I juggle our jobs and having a wonderful five-month-old baby boy. This book has helped me reflect on how to be a more effective wife, mom, friend, boss and community member.