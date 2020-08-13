Commuters driving into downtown Boise the morning of Aug. 13 may have seen a new colorful billboard sign that reads “Black & Brown Folks Built This Country / (And We’re Doing It Again) / Join Us Or Get Out Of The Way.” It’s a strong phrase, and activist/organizer Tanisha Jae Newton said they are radically unapologetic about it.
“This message is for folks within impacted communities to know that people recognize them and see them and their power,” said Newton. “These communities need hope and empowerment.”
The billboard came about because Newton and their friends regularly have conversations about getting their message out by “any means necessary,” a nod to Malcolm X. They said they’d been looking on social media to other organizations to get new ideas, and when Newton connected with the artist Morgan Baxter, they said the plan for a billboard came together.
“The main purpose of this is for people to see it’s not just a moment—it’s a movement,” said Baxter. "I think the message is very provocative but isn’t so extreme as to provoke violence.”
Members of the community and a bevy of organizations have donated to the billboard fund, and the sign will be up until midnight on Sunday, Aug. 16. Newton said so many more people donated after the unveiling this morning that the costs of the billboard have been covered, and they have raised enough money to run another ad.
Baxter works in graphic design, and as an activist herself was happy to provide the artwork. She said she loves the imagery in the billboard, especially how the Black and Brown hands support the deconstructed landscape of Boise from underneath. Many downtown buildings are recognizable, but in the right-hand corner a police car is on fire. Baxter said the group of organizers intended for people have to look twice at the art, and she hopes it reflects the idea that people should take a second look at what’s happening in their community.
For Newton, the message was the most important part, and they wanted to come up with the most productive and galvanizing language to Black and Brown people to let them know they’re supported. They said there were a lot of meetings where folks came together to plan the billboard project: “It’s really the community's billboard.”
Newton said that for those who disagree with the message, they offer many resources to learn through classes and education, and people who wish to engage in dialogue can look there. Baxter said if people don’t have an immediate positive reaction, they need to ask themselves, "Why not?"
“We want to inspire hope for those that see the message as a positive one,” said Baxter. “For those that don’t, it can give them a chance to reflect on their own moral and political beliefs.”
“If people disagree, I welcome them to come to those types of events to engage,” said Newton. “Until then, they can do what the billboard says and get out the way!”