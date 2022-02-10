The Boise Faith Group, a collection of 39 local faith leaders, has written a letter to show support for Interfaith Sanctuary, while the Boise City Council considers an appeal concerning whether the shelter can continue.
Interfaith Sanctuary is asking for an appeal of the city Planning & Zoning Commission's 5-1 decision on Jan. 3, which denied a conditional use permit for a new shelter space on State Street. The planned shelter was supposed to be open 24 hours a day and provide 205 beds.
Many residents of the area were opposed to the shelter and hundreds went to city council meetings and gave testimony to the commission. People cited concerns over safety, drug use, trash and loitering.
On Feb. 3, Interfaith filed an appeal that will be evaluated by the council in March. The appeal argued that the council based the ruling on opponents opinions and called it an, "arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of discretion, not supported by substantial evidence and made in violation of various principles of constitutional, state, and city law."
If the appeal is denied, Executive Director of Interfaith Sanctuary Jodi-Peterson-Stigers said the organization plans to take the case to the Supreme Court. In an email, Peterson-Stigers wrote about the purpose of the shelter.
"Interfaith Sanctuary provides overnight shelter, a warm meal, supportive services, kindness and compassion to men, women & children who are experiencing homelessness," Peterson-Stigers wrote.
The letter penned by the Boise Faith Group supports the shelter and the move. Joe Bankard, the pastor at Collister United Methodist Church, said this is in no way an attempt to vilify any previous decisions. Rather, he said, the group's intent is to inspire everyone to soften their hearts and remember these are human beings that need a place to go for shelter.
"As members of a community of diverse faiths, we find common ground in our unwavering support of Interfaith Sanctuary and their proposed move to the State Street location to continue and further their and our, essential work," the letter states. "Interfaith Sanctuary offers practical solutions that build upon the work of community partners to expand both the scope and access of services to persons who need shelter and a place to rest and recover."
"This issue is crossing denominational lines," Bankard said in a phone interview. "We have enough common values to unite over and we feel strongly that all human beings have worth. It's seen as an issue instead of realizing that these are men, women and children that don't have anywhere to go."
He added that the group recognizes the work that programs and people are putting into the ongoing housing crisis that Boise and the Treasure Valley as a whole are confronting. He pointed out, however, that Interfaith Sanctuary provides things unhoused individuals can't get anywhere else at this time.
"Interfaith provides a needed element of support for these people, they keep families together and allow people in that other shelters may not," Bankard said. "Our community needs this and it needs all of the groups to work together."
The letter goes on to say that all people deserve dignity and to be treated with compassion and grace.