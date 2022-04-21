A watershed moment is defined as a turning point, either for the world or for an individual. The publication of Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” in 1962 was, without a doubt, a watershed moment for the environmental movement, opening the general American public’s eyes to the links between pollution and public health.
It’s no wonder that, eight years and a massive oil spill later, 20 million Americans, from college students to politicians, came together to demonstrate against industrial developments that damaged public health. That day was April 22, 1970, the very first “Earth Day.”
It didn’t become a world-wide event until 1990 when environmental leaders took the holiday to 141 countries and helped ramp up recycling globally. This eventually lead to the first United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992.
Fifty-two years after the first one was celebrated, Earth Day is the largest secular holiday celebrated around the world, and our very own Boise isn’t getting left behind. On Saturday, April 23, The Boise WaterShed will be holding an Earth Day Celebration. Festivities will include free tacos from El Gallo Giro for the first 200 people, a giant paint-by-numbers community art project, raffles, a time capsule set to reopen in 2030 and the announcement of the winning piece of the Foothill Learning Center’s Earth Day art contest.
For the capsule, people will write their own climate goals, like eating less meat or carpooling when possible. Aimee Hughes, water education coordinator for the Boise Watershed, wants to use less water and ride her bike more.
“We thought the time capsule was an innovative and fun way to get residents involved in the Boise Climate Action Roadmap,” Hughes said.
The roadmap was put into action and signed by Mayor Lauren McClean in 2021 and aims to have Boise be carbon neutral by 2050.
The festivities will also offer live music from Idyltime, a four-piece string band based in Boise who play old-timey bluegrass and original music. The paint-by-numbers project will use a large, roll off dumpster donated by the Republic Services. People will be able to paint sections of the dumpster a designated color to collectively create an art piece filled with birds, mountains and trees. The dumpster will be at various events around Boise in the future.
Many other organizations from around Boise will be collaborating in this event, such as two geoscience students from Boise State University who will teach children about science.
Collaboration is key for many Earth Day events around the world. In Tanzania, students collected 50 kilograms of litter from their university garden, and a livestream of young activists from Brazil to the Netherlands discussed what they are doing in their communities.
Only around 3% of recyclable materials in Brazil are actually recycled, so one activist is spreading awareness to reverse that trend. Another activist started a litter cleanup movement at age 13 and has helped pick up over 200,000 pieces of litter.