Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — In recognition of the Supreme Court ruling making Roe v. Wade the law of the land 50 years ago on Jan. 22, 1973, members of Planned Parenthood, Legal Voice and ACLU, along with some Democratic lawmakers held a press conference at the capitol on Friday at noon.

They also gathered to voice dissent about the ripping away of Roe v. Wade in 2022. When the trigger law went into effect in Idaho on Aug. 2022, nearly all cases of abortion were banned.


Recommended for you

Load comments