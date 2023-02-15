clip_image001.jpeg

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics and Rotten Tomatoes, entertainment fans’ go-to resources for movie and TV recommendations, have extended the deadline and taken national The Crimson Honors, a new college film and TV criticism scholarship contest for BIPOC LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary students.

Now, students in Idaho can apply. Initially focused on Southern California, the no-entry-fee contest is now open to any eligible student at a public college/university in the U.S. GALECA will award the winners more than $6000 in financial assistance, funded by Rotten Tomatoes. Non-English language submissions are eligible, but please include an English translation with the original piece. Any submitted materials sent will not be returned.


