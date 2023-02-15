GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics and Rotten Tomatoes, entertainment fans’ go-to resources for movie and TV recommendations, have extended the deadline and taken national The Crimson Honors, a new college film and TV criticism scholarship contest for BIPOC LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary students.
Now, students in Idaho can apply. Initially focused on Southern California, the no-entry-fee contest is now open to any eligible student at a public college/university in the U.S. GALECA will award the winners more than $6000 in financial assistance, funded by Rotten Tomatoes. Non-English language submissions are eligible, but please include an English translation with the original piece. Any submitted materials sent will not be returned.
Rotten Tomatoes’ support of GALECA’s Crimson Honors scholarship is the latest initiative in the brand’s Grants and Scholarships program, established in 2018 to increase inclusion in entertainment criticism and support the next generation of critics through donations to educational programs, film festivals’ inclusion initiatives, and other industry efforts.
"Movies and TV obviously have a tremendous influence on society, so we all need to continue the push to make the world of entertainment journalism as diverse as America. Our pilot program focusing on Southern California women and nonbinary students of color in the LGBTQ-plus community yielded a variety of 'applications' from people who blatantly ignored the criteria or responded with hateful, anti-LGBTQ messages," said GALECA Executive Director John Griffiths to the Boise Weekly. "Such a response only underscores to us just how much-underrepresented views on the all-powerful screen are lacking, not just in professional media but on our college campuses. " Additionally, Griffiths said: "After visiting Boise in 2020, I saw firsthand how creative and arts-focused the city was and loved it. I hope that the students of Boise State University, Idaho State, College of Western Idaho, and other surrounding schools get in on this chance to have underrepresented students take part in this opportunity to have their work recognized."
The pink ribbon panel of GALECA members will review all student submissions of film/TV criticism and/or commentary featured in a campus media outlet or personal blog in 2022. After deliberation, the panel will honor three students who demonstrate excellence in the craft.
The grand prize winner will receive $3000, with two finalists each collecting $1,500. All three winners will also receive $100 Fandango and VUDU gift cards to watch movies in theaters or at home, and a complimentary year-long GALECA membership, with opportunities to meet editors and Advisory Board members in the group.
Eligible candidates—including nonbinary persons or women of color who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or queer—must be students who have attended a public two-year or four-year college or university in the United States and its territories.
The films or programs covered in the student’s pieces need not explicitly contain LGBTQIA+ subject matter. Qualifying pieces must pertain to film and/or television and be critiques or essays (e.g., think pieces, commentaries). Applicants may submit to GALECA up to three reviews or essays relating to film and/or TV, each originally published or posted in 2022 by an official campus media offering (newspaper, magazine, website, radio station, podcast, TV/radio program) or personal blog. Video or audio segments are accepted and must be two (2) to five (5) minutes in length. Please submit a script along with a link to the posted piece. Please note the timestamp of the beginning of your piece. If the video or audio of your is no longer posted, you may be sent via Dropbox or post it on YouTube or Vimeo.
In addition, applicants must include a resume and a personal 300-word statement on why they feel entertainment criticism is important. The cover letter should also include their name, the college/university they attend/attended, the name of their campus media outlet or a personal blog, the date(s) the submitted pieces were published/posted, their major/field of study, and contact information of a campus teacher or professor.
However, recommendations are not necessary. Please note that Word documents or cut-and-pasted copy in the email will not be accepted. Work can be attached in the link, screenshot/PNG, PDF, or JPEG form, with files named with the contestant’s last name and a keyword for the subject matter.
Submissions must be sent by April 1, 2023. All entrants will be notified that their submissions were received with winners being announced this summer.