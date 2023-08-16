Ammon Bundy for Governor

Ammon Bundy announces his run for governor before a small gathering of supporters and news media in front of the Idaho State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Aug. 14 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

After being sued Friday afternoon a second time by St. Luke’s Health System, anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested that evening on a contempt of court warrant stemming from his first lawsuit from the health system.


Recommended for you

Load comments