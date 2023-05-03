Subscribe
Boise Weekly won top honors at the 2023 Idaho Press Club Awards held on Saturday, April 29 at the Boise Centre for "General Excellence for Weekly Newspaper, First Place."
Congratulations to the entire staff — Tracy Bringhurst, head staff writer, Nick Danlag, staff writer and Jason Jacobsen, art director — and to our talented columnists and contributors of 2022.
In addition, Jacobsen took home second place in special section design.
Congratulations also to Andy and Debi Hedden-Nicely, Larry Ragan and Sally Freeman — without their vision, dedication and love we wouldn't even be here.
