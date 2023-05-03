Support Local Journalism


Boise Weekly won top honors at the 2023 Idaho Press Club Awards held on Saturday, April 29 at the Boise Centre for "General Excellence for Weekly Newspaper, First Place."

Congratulations to the entire staff — Tracy Bringhurst, head staff writer, Nick Danlag, staff writer and Jason Jacobsen, art director — and to our talented columnists and contributors of 2022.


