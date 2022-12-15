Support Local Journalism


A new school will be the learning hub for 84 students in a remote Guatemalan village, thanks to a group of 15 volunteers from the Treasure Valley who traveled there in November for a work project.

The group, organized by Pam and Tom Rybus of Boise, spent several days in the highlands village of El Paraiso El Xab to help construct a “bottle school,” so called because of the unique construction method that incorporates plastic bottles filled with inorganic trash into the structure of the building.


