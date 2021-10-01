As the COVID-19 crisis worsens locally, the Boise VA Medical Center has rented a disaster portable morgue unit to handle the influx of bodies.
It's the latest in what has been a difficult fall locally in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morgues are filling up all over Idaho, pushed to capacity with the bodies of unvaccinated patients. As of Thursday, St Luke's had reached morgue capacity at some ofits facilities and The Washington Post reported that the Ada County coroner's office is helping store bodies that local hospitals don't have space for.
Now, the Boise VA Medical Center, which opened its doors to civilians on Sept. 8 due to the pandemic, has called on the portable morgue unit.
"Boise VA has not reached capacity in its morgue, but we came close last week," wrote Boise VA Medical Center Public Affairs Officer, Josh Callihan, in an email. "We have space for four bodies in our morgue. We rented a mobile morgue truck that adds capacity for 12 more bodies, for a total capacity of 16."
Currently, the Boise VA has zero vaccinated COVID patients in the ICU and all of the patients requiring acute medical care are unvaccinated, Callihan said. Additionally, he said that out of 42 veteran COVID deaths at the Boise VA, only one person was vaccinated.
In total, 2,907 people have died from COVID in Idaho but according to the Public Information Officer for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Greg Stahl, the state has had only 72 deaths among fully vaccinated people.
Asked when the state could see some relief in regard to infections and hospitalizations, Callihan wrote, "We don’t have any predictions on when the situation will be improved."