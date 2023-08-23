Shiva Rajbhandari

Boise School Board trustee Shiva Rajbhandari.

 File photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Shiva Rajbhandari was sworn in as a trustee for the Boise School Board in September 2022, the first student to ever run and win a school board election in Idaho. Now, Rajbhandari is preparing to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

He plans to stay on the school board.


Dave Wagers

Wagers

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Recommended for you

Load comments