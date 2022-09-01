In 1989 Joseph Kibbe went to the first Boise Pride Festival wearing a paper bag over his head.
“We met, had a very small gathering, maybe 20 or 30 of us and one little flip banner,” said Kibbe, now vice president of the board of directors for Boise Pride
This year marks the 33 year anniversary of the Boise Pride Festival, and it might be the biggest yet. With a record number of vendors and supporting businesses, the festival, taking place in Cecil D. Andrus Park Sept. 9-11, features an impressive line-up of national and local artists and vendors.
In the last 33 years LGBTQ+ individuals in America won hard-fought battles for better protection and acceptance, but there is still a long road ahead. Idaho is not now or historically, the safest climate for many queer individuals to be their authentic selves. The result is a LGBTQ+ community in Idaho that overcomes hate and prejudice, sometimes day by day, by simply existing.
Creating Safe Spaces
To continue encouraging growth and support for the LGBTQ+ community in Boise it is crucial to acknowledge that the area is not inherently safe or welcoming, and account for that by creating safe spaces and engaging in advocacy to make lasting change.
“Boise was very pleasantly surprising. I was impressed by how many businesses that have no ‘need’ to be queer supportive, are actually very queer supportive,” said Kevin E from Boise Idaho, a queer individual who has lived in Boise for about 2 years.
Kevin said that community organizing and support of trans people, and the intersectional work being done by organizations like Boise Mutual Aid, have especially stood out to him in Boise.
“There's even bigger cities than this where I don't see that stuff happening. There's places in the Midwest, where I grew up, that I wish did stuff like this,” Kevin said.
“The Boise that we know today wasn't the Boise that I think anyone would recognize as little as 15 to 20 or 25 years ago,” Kibbe said.
Kibbe pointed out that many people active in the community today can remember in their lifetime feeling very differently then they do now as queer individuals in Idaho.
“We did not enjoy the same political environment that we do today. Priorities for the city were different, priorities for the policing were different,” Kibbe said.
The farther you get from Boise, the less change has taken place. Idaho has a lot of room to improve culturally when it comes to respect and inclusion of queer people.
“In public I’m regularly misgendered. I’ve only encountered occasional rudeness or threatening behavior, but I am very careful about how I dress and where I go,” said Rachel, a 63 year old trans woman from rural Idaho, in an email.
It is important to remember that while some living in the heart of Boise city feel comfortable enough to live out and proud, many across the state do not feel safe to do so.
“My partner is incredibly supportive and my family has been accepting, so at home I get to relax and be myself. Being out in the community can be difficult though,” Rachel said.
Supporting the Marginalized
Another way the LGBTQ+ community in Boise can continue to grow is ensuring that the most marginalized among us are not disregarded by the movement, but are centered and prioritized.
“Especially since trans people are such a minority, we desperately need cis allies,” Rachel said. “I’ve developed a new appreciation for those who not only accept and appreciate diversity but are fighting for our right to exist. I’ve experienced love and appreciation, and have gained much strength and confidence from our cis allies in the state.”
Diversity and inclusivity benefit everyone, allowing us to have vibrant communities where people from many backgrounds and perspectives can contribute and thrive.
“My experience has been that trans people are considered to be an essential part of the LGBTQ+ community in Idaho,” Rachel said. “I think that the community understands that we need each other for support, and I think that inclusiveness is also a value that's held and believed by the community. My personal belief is that all of us on the gender and sexuality spectrum have much in common and all kinds of shared history, so it's natural that we should bond together.”
It is a delicate balance between hope and acknowledgement that hope alone does not do much to help individuals living in unsafe circumstances or experiencing discrimination right now.
“I’ve been very impressed with the size and strength of the community and have a much greater appreciation now for what they’ve accomplished,” Rachel said. “I’ve been very encouraged by the allies and community members who are well connected and understand the political process. Hearing their voices and seeing their efforts has given me hope that we might yet survive and perhaps even thrive in this state.”
Collective Action
Through Rachel’s experience we have a window into the lives of hundreds of LGBTQ+ individuals throughout our state. People who have been here for years, and are perhaps finally feeling supported enough to start living authentically as themselves. There is sadness and pain in the reality of how things have been, but there is so much beauty and hope in where things are going.
“In my mind, LGBTQ plus individuals are everyday superheroes that are just trying to do the best that we can to overcome odds,” Kibbe said.
Pride gives us a chance to be intentional about celebrating the progress, and reminds us we are all in this together.
“It's a way for the community to come together, celebrate diversity, and acknowledge that, you know, we don't live an easy state to be an LGBTQ+ individual, but you're not alone,” Kibbe said.
Pride is also more than a celebration. It is an opportunity for people across the state to learn about resources and find connections to individuals and buisnesses that are active allies for the community.
“We're all helping to write the narrative for the city that we want to live in,” Kibbe said.
Boise is lucky to have an LGBTQ+ community full of people who show up for each other through adversity. And now is the time to celebrate, and keep working, so that Pride and all it stands for flourishes throughout Idaho for the next 33 years and beyond.
Boise Pride is a free event, donations encouraged. To learn more and view the complete festival schedule visit boisepridefest.org.