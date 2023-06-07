The Boise Period Project is hosting Bingo Night Wednesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. at Meriwether Cider Co. in Garden City. Admission to the event is a $5 donation which will get you two bingo cards. Alternatively, you can bring a box of unopened period products or a receipt from the organization's Amazon Wishlist.
Period poverty is often thought to be a problem reserved for the extremely impoverished, when in reality it effects countless girls and women every day. Idaho is no exception to the harms of period poverty with roughly one in seven menstruaters in the state living below the poverty line, according to a 2021 report from the Alliance for Period Supplies.
The Boise Period Project, a local nonprofit, is working to help combat period poverty for the Boise community. The organization provides free "period packs," containing tampons, pads, liners, underwear, wipes and hand sanitizer, to those in need. They also offer menstrual cups for those who prefer that option, which can be more sustainable in the long term.
In order to provide resources, the Boise Period Project relies on the community to provide both monetary or direct donations of supplies. Currently they need pads, regular tampons and feminine wipes the most. These donations are welcome anytime, although bringing them to bingo night will not only help your community but guarantee an evening of fun, according to the press release.
And it wouldn't be a bingo night without prizes — which, of course, will be available for the night's winners. Additional bingo cards can also be purchased for $1 per round if you're really hoping to win.
The Boise Period Project bingo night takes place at Meriwether Cider Co., which is located at 5242 W. Chinden Blvd. in Garden City.