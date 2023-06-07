PeriodProjectBingo.JPG

The Boise Period Project is hosting Bingo Night Wednesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. at Meriwether Cider Co. in Garden City. Admission to the event is a $5 donation which will get you two bingo cards. Alternatively, you can bring a box of unopened period products or a receipt from the organization's Amazon Wishlist.

Period poverty is often thought to be a problem reserved for the extremely impoverished, when in reality it effects countless girls and women every day. Idaho is no exception to the harms of period poverty with roughly one in seven menstruaters in the state living below the poverty line, according to a 2021 report from the Alliance for Period Supplies. 


