Interfaith Sanctuary is a homeless shelter located on River Street in downtown Boise just off the Interstate 184 connector 

 

The Ada County Commission on Tuesday unanimously declined to extend financial support to the city of Boise to help house extra Interfaith Sanctuary guests in hotels.

In December, the Ada County commissioners voted on funding $697,600 to the program, but only for four months. The money comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds. Boise provided some initial funding but currently works on managing the Ada County funds for Interfaith Sanctuary, according to a city spokesperson.


Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said she has directed her team to come up with a solution to keep families housed despite Ada County declining to provide additional funds. 

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

