On Nov. 5-8 the “Lethal Force Gun Laws 2021 Tactics & Strategies Conference” was scheduled to be held at The Riverside Hotel in Garden City. It was billed as a way for people to know more about self-defense laws. the event website, since taken down, stated, “Do you know and understand self defense laws? If not it could cost you everything. Join us to learn the laws, strategies and tactics of self defense, active shooter training and surviving urban unrest.”
Seemingly, it looked like a somewhat run-of-the-mill pro-gun rally but there were also several speakers slated to attend, one being George Zimmerman. Zimmerman was acquitted of the murder of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2013. Since that time, Zimmerman has also had several other legal issues and has subsequently become a kind of hero to many right-wing political groups. The local Black Lives Matter chapter was tipped off to the appearance by a concerned citizen and BLM members began to call for the conference to be shut down.
“Once we heard, we immediately posted on social medias to let the community know,” said BLM spokesperson Terry J. Wilson II. “Right away there was support of our position … and what we hoped to show is that there’s a shadowy process surrounding hotels housing these kinds of conferences. The owners didn’t even know and they eventually cancelled the whole event. I’m blown away by how activated people get when businesses make the right decision, and the owners did that.”
The Riverside Hotel cancelled the event due to community outrage and, according to Wilson, are now working with the local BLM chapter on an upcoming conference where the hotel will provide the space pro-bono.
The Riverside issued a statement following the cancellation:
“We would like to extend our gratitude to everyone on social media who alerted us to the fact that George Zimmerman was scheduled to speak at a conference being held at The Riverside Hotel this week. We recognize the immense pain that George Zimmerman has inflicted on many of our guests, team members and community. With their respect and safety as our priority, we have cancelled the event. We are unequivocally opposed to providing George Zimmerman a platform and he is not welcome at The Riverside Hotel.”
Further, the hotel claimed it’s not usually provided with a list of event speakers and in the future will be requiring events to give all potential speakers’ names.
Scheduling an event at a hotel is usually fairly easy to do and oftentimes they will keep an event in the schedule if there’s no push-back from the community. Moreover, the ticket prices for these kinds of events are often exorbitant, reaching $4,000 a ticket and more. Tickets for the Riverside event were billed at $3,995 each.
Another recent example is from August 2021 in Las Vegas. The Patriot Voice, a group that backs QAnon conspiracy ideas, scheduled a conference at the Caesars Forum Conference Center called “For God and Country Patriot Double Down 2021.” It was eventually cancelled. However, Wilson said the public needs to know how often this kind of thing happens and hopes that BLM can work with The Riverside to create a conference that teaches people about this process.
“While we can be critical of the process that enabled this, at the end of the day the owners were incredibly remorseful,” said Wilson. “And I want to make a point that we just used our platform to notify people; the credit really goes to the anti-fascist community here in Boise and I’m excited to portray these folks as being an important part of this. People want a safe community free of any white militia threat.”