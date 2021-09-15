It’s one of those iconic, unforgettable Christmas gifts: A shiny new bicycle on Christmas morning can light up a kid’s eyes quicker than anything. If you’ve got some bicycles your kids have outgrown hanging around in the garage collecting dust and spiderwebs, you can help make that Christmas miracle a dream come true. The Boise Bicycle Project is gearing up for its annual Bike Drive in preparation for the annual Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway. It’s a partnership event with Primary Health and has been for the past four years. In addition, Primary Health provides all of the helmets that BBP gives away. Every time a child receives a bike, they also receive a lock — and get properly fitted to a helmet. In December, BBP’s volunteers, staff and members will come together in the tradition of making a whopping 500 dreams come true at its 15th annual Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway.
Because all Primary Health locations are “busier than ever,” due to the pandemic and related healthcare vaccines and shortages, this year’s bike drive stops are located elsewhere. Please do not drop bicycles off at any Primary Health locations.
The following three locations will be available for kids’ bike drop offs from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 for kids bike drop offs.
The old Pizza Hut by BBP: 818 Ann Morrison Park Blvd.
Pacific Steel Recycling: 5120 Emerald St.
Nampa Bike Project: 1510 1st Street South, in Downtown Nampa
“We are so grateful that we get to continue to provide services to our community during uncertain and ever changing times,” said Mindy Hoskins, event and outreach manager for Boise Bicycle Project. “The Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway is our largest event of the year but also our most gratifying event. Events like our Primary Health Bike Drive are really how we get to give back in such a large way.”