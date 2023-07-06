Bogus Basin's newest attraction, the Mineshaft Challenge Course, has officially opened for the season as of July 1.
The Mineshaft is a three-level, 55-feet high challenge course located at Bogus Basin's Explorer Base Camp. The challenge course includes cargo climbing nets, ladder bridges, barrel tunnels, rappel devices, high-level balancing features and more. Participants all wear a harness which secures them to the course using a multi-point tether system; this lets users to climb the course freely while remaining safely attached.
"We are incredibly excited to introduce The Mineshaft Challenge Course to the community, said Jamie Zolber, director of Skier Services at Bogus Basin, in a press release. "This activity is perfect for people who like to test their skills and push their boundaries.”
Once participants reach the top of the course (taking an average of 55 minutes), they then have two options for getting back down, an auto-belay or the zip lines. The auto-belay brings users straight to the ground in a smooth, vertical descent, while the zip lines take guests soaring through the air for over 300 feet.
The course has a minimum age requirement of 7 and a maximum weight of 275 pounds — there is no minimum weight for the course itself, but the zip lines require a weight of at least 75 pounds.
Admission to the Mineshaft is $39 for adults (13+) or $34 for children (7 to 12), which includes a complete overview and safety course at the Gear Up and Ground School, followed by a 90-minute session on the Mineshaft Challenge Course. It is highly recommended to reserve time slots on the course in advance at bogusbasin.org.