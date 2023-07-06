Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Bogus Basin's newest attraction, the Mineshaft Challenge Course, has officially opened for the season as of July 1. 

The Mineshaft is a three-level, 55-feet high challenge course located at Bogus Basin's Explorer Base Camp. The challenge course includes cargo climbing nets, ladder bridges, barrel tunnels, rappel devices, high-level balancing features and more. Participants all wear a harness which secures them to the course using a multi-point tether system; this lets users to climb the course freely while remaining safely attached. 


Recommended for you

Load comments