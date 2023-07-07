On July 6, BABE VOTE and The League of Women Voters of Idaho requested that the Ada County District Court issue a preliminary injunction to keep H.B. 340 from being enforced until their lawsuit is decided.
BABE VOTE's mission is to "encourage young and underrepresented people to register to vote, then help them vote."
Courtesy of BABE VOTE
BABE VOTE helped over 100 people register to vote in one day prior to H.B. 340 taking effect, but have since had to suspend their efforts.
Courtesy of BABE VOTE
Babe Vote, a local coalition that encourages "young and underrepresented people to register to vote," stopped voter registration efforts over the Fourth of July due to new registration requirements that became law on July 1. In light of the added requirements, the organization, along with the League of Women Voters of Idaho, filed a motion on Thursday, July 6 to halt enforcement of the new law.
The law stems from House Bill 340, passed in Idaho's 2023 legislative session to "revise provisions regarding voter identification and proof of residence."
Sam Sandmire, Babe Vote coordinator, said the new law requires proof of residency beyond what was previously required, but it's confusing what the new requirements actually are. For instance, said Sandmire, proof of residency may now have to be provided to the county clerk, or possibly even the Secretary of State. "We still have some questions about the law," she said.
The new law makes it harder for people to complete their voter registration because it may require documentation most people don't have on-hand, such as a rental agreement, property deed or utility bill, said Sandmire.
In a press release, Babe Vote Spokesperson Saumya Sarin voiced the organization's frustration. " … the bill has made it virtually impossible to register new voters anywhere but the DMV,” she said.
On June 24, before the bill took effect, Babe Vote helped register more than 100 potential voters at Idaho Falls Pride. After the law went into effect, they tried again on July 4, but, said Sandmire, they couldn't get anyone registered due to the new documentation requirements.
"We're not going to take anyone's license to turn in for them," Sandmire said. "H.B. 340 rendered voter registration drives ineffective because we're not willing to waste volunteers' time if we can't help people complete their registration."
Babe Vote and The League of Women Voters of Idaho, represented by Perkins COIE law firm, requested that Ada County District Court issue a preliminary injunction to keep the law from being enforced until their previously filed lawsuit is resolved.
The lawsuit is challenging the new law as well as House Bill 124, which is set to also become law on Jan. 1, 2024 and will remove student IDs as a valid form of voter identification. The preliminary injunction filed Thursday, however, only concerns H.B. 340.
The lawsuit does not yet have a trial date and is not expected to be resolved until later this year or in early 2024, said Matthew Gordon, attorney for Perkins COIE.
"The hearing for the preliminary injunction, which determines if the law can be enforced prior to the case being decided, is set for July 21," Gordon said.