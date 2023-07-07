Support Local Journalism


Babe Vote, a local coalition that encourages "young and underrepresented people to register to vote," stopped voter registration efforts over the Fourth of July due to new registration requirements that became law on July 1. In light of the added requirements, the organization, along with the League of Women Voters of Idaho, filed a motion on Thursday, July 6 to halt enforcement of the new law.

The law stems from House Bill 340, passed in Idaho's 2023 legislative session to "revise provisions regarding voter identification and proof of residence." 


