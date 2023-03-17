IMG_5846.jpg

Babe Vote held a press conference to announce the organization has filed a lawsuit challenging HB 124, a bill signed into law on March 15 by Gov. Brad Little. The bill removes student IDs as a form of voter registration identification.

 Jeanne Huff/Idaho Press

On March 15, Gov. Brad Little signed a bill that removes student IDs as an acceptable form of voter ID. On March 16, Babe Vote, an organization that focuses on increasing youth involvement in governance, along with The League of Women Voters in Idaho as a co-plaintiff, filed a lawsuit challenging the the legislation.

At a press conference on the first floor of the Idaho State Capitol rotunda on Friday, Babe Vote volunteer and College of Idaho student Saumya Sarin, flanked by a handful of other Babe Vote volunteers, spoke about the lawsuit.


