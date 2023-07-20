On June 28, Patagonia, the clothing company with an activist heart, released a short film titled “Youth Salmon Protectors Take on Deadbeat Dams,” which follows a local youth activist group as they fight to protect wild salmon.
The Youth Salmon Protectors (YSP) are a coalition of young people “dedicated to breaching the four lower Snake River dams and replacing their services to save wild salmon.” The organization was founded in Boise in 2021 and has grown into a collective of more than 2,000 people across the Pacific Northwest.
“This is first and foremost a tribal rights issue,” said YSP member Shiva Rajbhandari. “This is work that tribes and nonprofits have been doing for a very long time. The goal of YSP is to accelerate that and bring folks in from all around the Northwest.”
Operating as a program of the Idaho Conservation League, YSP organizes rallies, fundraisers, volunteer opportunities and conservation experiences to protect wild salmon. Some of the group’s most recent projects include delivering over 700 postcards to Governor Brad Little asking him to “free the Snake” and taking a camping trip to the Lower Granite Dam.
“Advocating for an issue such as salmon recovery, especially as a youth activist, can often feel daunting,” said YSP member Lilly Wilson in a press release addressing the film. “With the unwavering support of partners like Patagonia, we are able to better spread our message and share the important work we have been doing.”
All of the footage in the Patagonia film was shot by Leif Everson who followed YSP members as they visited the Ice Harbor Dam located along the lower Snake River near Tri-Cities in Washington.
“We got to tour the (Ice Harbor) dam and hear about what folks are saying in the area about salmon and about power,” Rajbhandari said. “We realized how important it is that all parties are taken care of here — when we’re talking about breaking the dams we need to make sure all of that power is replaced with real, clean energy.”
Everson began filming and putting together a documentary on YSP as an independent project for a film class, but then the organization was contacted by Daniel Ritz, a local outdoor journalist, who said he wanted to write a story for Patagonia on the Youth Salmon Protectors. Prior to that, the Idaho Conservation League already had connections with Patagonia, Rajbhandari said, as the company has donated used gear to the organization in the past.
Ritz wrote a feature story about YSP titled ”If Nothing Changes, Everything Changes” for Patagonia, but the group thought it would also be the perfect opportunity to use some of Everson’s footage, Rajbhandari said. Patagonia agreed and turned Everson’s 15-minute documentary into a three-minute film.
“This film was able to capture the passion and amazing perspective that youth are able to bring to conservation, and the inspiring coalition of youth that have come together under this common goal,” Wilson said.
The Youth Salmon Protectors are hosting a “park party” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 at the Old Times Shelter in Ann Morrison Park to celebrate the release of the film. The event is free to the public and will have food, activist speakers and a showing of the short film — you can also find it at youtube.com.
“I always hear, as a young organizer, that ‘you’re gonna save the world,’ but no one person is going to do that,” Rajbhandari said. “It’s going to take everyone working together if we want to save the world, especially on an issue like the Snake River dams, which needs so much consensus.”