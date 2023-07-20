Support Local Journalism


On June 28, Patagonia, the clothing company with an activist heart, released a short film titled “Youth Salmon Protectors Take on Deadbeat Dams,” which follows a local youth activist group as they fight to protect wild salmon.

The Youth Salmon Protectors (YSP) are a coalition of young people “dedicated to breaching the four lower Snake River dams and replacing their services to save wild salmon.” The organization was founded in Boise in 2021 and has grown into a collective of more than 2,000 people across the Pacific Northwest.


