Science, technology, engineering, math and medicine (STEMM) are all fields that are oftentimes less diverse and inclusive than other industries. Engineering, which encompasses the semiconductor industry, is particularly inequitable for those who are minorities, low-income or living in rural areas.

Last December, the White House announced the formation of the STEMM Opportunity Alliance (SOA), an organization dedicated to ensuring STEMM equity by 2050. The SOA was formed by the American Association for the Advancement of Science with the support of the Doris Duke Foundation and backing from the Federal government.


