BOISE — Locally based Albertsons (the parent company of Safeway) has agreed to suspend sourcing from Culver Duck Farms — the country’s second-largest duck slaughterer, which boasts that it’s the only one that’s “American Humane Certified”—in light of whistleblower photos, video footage, and an affidavit detailing that ducks’ throats were slit while they were conscious, live birds were tossed into grinders every day, and others were buried under a mountain of feed, according to a press release from PETA. Boise Weekly reported on the initial call for Albertsons to suspend its relationship with Culver Farms in the Feb. 18 story: "PETA Sounds Alarm on Duck Supplier."
“Albertsons made the right choice to reexamine its relationship with this operation, where birds were smothered to death and ground up alive,” said PETA executive vice president Tracy Reiman. “PETA urges the company to make this suspension permanent and reminds the public that the only humane meal is a vegan one.”
After a 2016 PETA undercover investigation into Culver revealed that birds were bludgeoned, decapitated, and kept in ammonia-ridden sheds, Harris Teeter dropped the slaughterer as a supplier. PETA is calling on other companies that Culver — which slaughters approximately 6.5 million ducks every year — identifies as customers, including Southeastern Grocers (the parent company of Winn-Dixie and other chains and based in Jacksonville, Florida) to follow suit
