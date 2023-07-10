The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Idaho published a report on July 10 following an investigation into alleged discrimination against Latine students at Idaho's public schools. (The ACLU of Idaho has opted to use the term "Latine" as a non-gendered term to describe someone whose ethnicity is rooted in a Latin American country. It is a replacement word preferred by Spanish speaking people for terms such as Latinx and Latino.)
The report, titled "Proud to be Brown: Punishing Latine Culture in Idaho," was written by Erica Rodarte Costa, an ACLU of Idaho legal fellow, and is a response to complaints received by the organization over the course of several years. Rodarte Costa began researching policies, punishments and practices at Idaho public schools in September of 2022, with a focus on the Caldwell and Nampa School Districts.
“Latines in Idaho have known that school policies and culture have been hostile to Latine families for decades, and this research validates that,” Rodarte Costa said in a press release addressing the report. “For years, the policies and, more informally, culture and environment from officials in Treasure Valley school districts have defaulted to labeling Latine kids as troublemakers, even when they’ve done nothing wrong."
The 43-page-report includes individual cases of discrimination at Idaho schools, statistics to highlight the scope of such instances, as well as possible solutions.
Among other complaints, Rodarte Costa found that discrimination was commonly enabled in the Nampa and Caldwell school districts via their school dress codes. Both districts offer vague dress codes that allow staff to prohibit any clothing they deem as "gang" related — this leaves a lot of room for staff to target the attire of Latine students. Additionally, both of these districts receive training from their respective police departments regarding what constitutes "gang" attire.
Some examples of clothing that Nampa and the Caldwell Police Departments deem gang-related include Los Angeles Lakers clothing, bandanas and any clothing featuring the "La Huelga" bird logo, which is an important symbol in the Latine community, representing the United Farm Workers labor union.
Over the past two school years, 100% of the "gang activity" code violations in the Caldwell School District, and 70% of all dress code violations, were received by Latine students.
Beyond simple policies, Rodarte Costa also includes in the report a multitude of anecdotes describing cases of discrimination. For instance, she tells a story that a former high school student in Twin Falls shared in which a white student misplaced their phone and school police accused her and her friend, the only two Latine students in the classroom, of taking it.
The report also finds that there is a lack of Latine representation within Idaho school employees. Roughly 20% of all Idaho students are Latine, yet less than 5% of school staff identify as Latine — this drops to 3% for teachers and 2% for principals.
"I felt the frustration from parents and students as they attempted to push back against a system that has historically and intentionally placed extra obstacles in their path to obtaining an education,” Rodarte Costa said. "I hope this report can shed light on the situation, inspire schools to examine their policies and procedures and provide validation to any Latine family that has experienced racial discrimination but felt they couldn’t do anything about it.”
The full report can be found in English and Spanish at acluidaho.org.