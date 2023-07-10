ACLU Report.jpg

Rodarte Costa began researching policies, punishments and practices at Idaho public schools in September of 2022, with a focus on the Caldwell and Nampa School Districts

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Idaho published a report on July 10 following an investigation into alleged discrimination against Latine students at Idaho's public schools. (The ACLU of Idaho has opted to use the term "Latine" as a non-gendered term to describe someone whose ethnicity is rooted in a Latin American country. It is a replacement word preferred by Spanish speaking people for terms such as Latinx and Latino.)

The report, titled "Proud to be Brown: Punishing Latine Culture in Idaho," was written by Erica Rodarte Costa, an ACLU of Idaho legal fellow, and is a response to complaints received by the organization over the course of several years. Rodarte Costa began researching policies, punishments and practices at Idaho public schools in September of 2022, with a focus on the Caldwell and Nampa School Districts.   


