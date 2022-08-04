BOISE — Soaring temperatures didn't keep close to 500 people from attending a pro-abortion rights rally at the Capitol on Wednesday. The rally, hosted by the grassroots organization Idaho Abortion Rights had seven speakers; the organization's founders, activists and three candidates running for seats in the House of Representatives.
At the rally, one of the founders of Idaho Abortion Rights, Bessie Yeley, said the event was geared toward getting voters access to the candidates running for the upcoming election who support reproductive rights and emphasized the importance of voting.
Yeley was the first speaker and opened by saying she is a veteran of the U.S. Army. "I joined in a time of war to protect American freedoms," she said. "Today I am faced with my reproductive freedoms being taken away by a country that I served. I have to worry about if the law will leave me to die in an Idaho hospital if I need a lifesaving abortion, leaving my three children motherless. This isn't the free America that our service members fight and die for."
The rally was scheduled for the same day that the Idaho Supreme Court began hearing arguments about procedural questions over two lawsuits regarding Idaho's anti-abortion laws, one of which allows family and friends to sue abortion providers and the other makes providing an abortion a felony with narrow exceptions. The lawsuits were brought to the state by Planned Parenthood and will decide whether either or both should be stayed, preventing them from taking effect, the Idaho Press reported. The court did not specify when a decision would be made.
The "trigger" law, which passed in 2020, states that all abortions would be banned in Idaho except in cases of rape, incest and when the life of the mother is threatened. Arguments made by the lawyers for Planned Parenthood called the trigger law vague.
The state argued the current stay should be lifted because it is “perpetuating in Idaho the Roe/Casey abortion regime, which as of June 24 was stripped of all legitimacy” by the U.S. Supreme Court. “Yet it’s still operating in this state because of that stay,” Monte Neil Stewart, a Nevada attorney who argued on behalf of the Legislature, said. “Because of that stay, preborn children are being killed in Idaho, contrary to duly enacted and wholly valid statutes.”
Idaho's trigger law also made the news nationally on Tuesday when the United States Justice Department filed a federal lawsuit against the state. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Idaho ban on abortions would be in conflict with federal laws that require hospitals that get Medicare funding to treat patients in emergency situations.
At the rally, people voiced their disapproval of the loss of reproductive rights and their concern over people's healthcare. Lynne Krogh said, "It seems so obvious that this is wrong, I don't even know why we need to protest."
Chris Scuglia said, "I have kids and I'm here to support the protection of their reproductive rights."
One speaker, Natalie MacLachlan, who's running for Idaho House District 22, said that we are, "being oppressed because we are powerful and the majority." She also referenced Kansas, where on Aug. 2 people voted against removing the right to abortion.
"We can win, we can come together and do this work," she said, "because this is not a partisan issue, this is a freedom issue and this is a human rights issue."
Crystal Ivie, who is running for Idaho House District 14, said Roe v. Wade was put into law 40 years ago and that the state is taking away safe and affordable access to abortion and the constitutional right to safe and private healthcare.
"Do not believe for a moment this is about babies," said Ivie, "this is about women, not as people, but as the providers of a domestic supply of infants. This is about men controlling us with their religious beliefs. This is about taking away rights, freedoms, peace of mind and the well being of women and people who can become pregnant in order to make us dependent on them for everything."
Ivie faces Republican candidate Ted Hill in the November general election.
Melanie Dawson, an activist from the Southern Idaho Human Rights Coalition, began her speech prefacing that her grandmother had given herself an illegal abortion with a coat hanger and that she was speaking out on behalf of what kinds of procedures women may start administering to themselves without access to abortions.
"When legislators decide to ban abortion, they think they're saving a life," said Dawson, "but in reality they're choosing to end the life of the woman. Metal sponges, umbrella ribs, knitting needles, crochet hooks, Lysol, bleach, tansy oil, coat hangers, these are just a few of the many back alley abortion methods. Methods women may be forced to return to in a post-Roe world."
Speaker Lisa Hunter spoke of going through surgical menopause due to a hysterectomy at age 36 and the importance of birth control for many different reasons. She said she thinks the Republican party will begin attacking birth control methods as well and how that will affect women in a myriad of ways.
Marisela Pesina, who's running for Idaho House District 11B, used the phrase "Si, se pueda," which translates to yes, it's possible or yes, we can. She said she's running for the House to facilitate more change in her area and that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was really people losing their right to privacy.
"I'm so angry that my kids and others of this generation are going to have to live in a world of fear, a world where you have no rights concerning your own body," said Pesina, "and as a Latina, I'm mad because I know that this decision will affect poor and marginalized communities the most."
She will run against Republican Chris Allgood in the November election.
The rally ended with co-founder of Idaho Abortion Rights, Kimra Luna, speaking. She thanked people for coming and said things won't change overnight, but they can change.
"A few weeks ago the Idaho Republican GOP voted and decided to run on a platform where their goal is to make laws that will not protect the life of the pregnant person," said Luna, "that a so-called pre-born life is more important that the pregnant person's life. Brad Little wants to see us dead. The Republican party wants us dead. They don't care if we die. And worse, is that the Republicans in Idaho do not listen to what medical professionals are telling them about how abortion bans harm our community."
Following the speeches, people took to the streets and marched down Capitol Boulevard and back to the starting point. People then cleaned the area and dispersed.