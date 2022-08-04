Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Soaring temperatures didn't keep close to 500 people from attending a pro-abortion rights rally at the Capitol on Wednesday. The rally, hosted by the grassroots organization Idaho Abortion Rights had seven speakers; the organization's founders, activists and three candidates running for seats in the House of Representatives.

At the rally, one of the founders of Idaho Abortion Rights, Bessie Yeley, said the event was geared toward getting voters access to the candidates running for the upcoming election who support reproductive rights and emphasized the importance of voting.

