The Treasure Valley is honoring those who served in the armed forces with several celebrations.

Here are some to check out:

• 2021 Idaho Veterans Ceremony

10:45 a.m., Idaho State Capitol

There will be a ceremony at the steps of the Capitol to honor veterans. Visit boiseveteransdayparade.org for more information.

• Idaho Defense Alliance 2021 Harley Raffle Drawing

11 a.m., High Desert Harley Davidson, 2310 E Cinema, Meridian

A winning ticket will be drawn on a raffle to win former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne’s 2007 Harley Davidson Heritage Soft Tail Harley Davidson motorcycle. No more than 799 tickets were sold for the event. The winning ticket will be drawn at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Idaho Defense Alliance, a nonprofit formed with the goal of making Idaho a welcoming place for veterans and active duty members of the United States military, is managing the raffle. The money raised through this event will go to the USS Idaho Scholarship Fund. Visit ussidahocommittee.org for more information.

Veterans Day Celebration Breakfast

8 — 11 a.m., Melba High School, 6870 Stokes Ave.

Celebrate and honor veterans and first responders. Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. with an assembly at 9:30 a.m. Guest speakers and music by elementary and high school students.

Boise Rescue Mission Ministries Veterans Day Luncheon

11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., True Hope Church, 607 N 13th St., Boise

Veterans will be honored with a meal on Veterans Day. RSVP at boiserm.org/event/veterans-day-luncheon.

Veteran Appreciation Lunch

11 a.m. — 2 p.m., Treasure Valley Subaru, 5605 East Gate Blvd., Nampa

Join the Treasure Valley Subaru for an appreciation lunch for our veterans. Lunch is free for veterans; for family members, $5 is requested.

Veterans Day Ceremony

11 a.m., Rock of Honor Veterans Memorial, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Avenue, Meridian

The City of Meridian is honoring veterans with a public ceremony. The event will feature a message from Meridian Mayor Robert Simison and a keynote address by Major Kahli Gorski, commander of the 124th. The ceremony will include a rifle salute, the playing of “Taps” and a branch of service recognition sing-along. Seating is limited at the outdoor venue; attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs or lawn blankets to sit on.

Vets That Ride Motorcycle Run

11 a.m., VFW Post 63, 8931 W Ardene St., Boise

Veterans are welcome to join in on this free motorcycle run throughout Boise.

