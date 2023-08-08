Young The Giant 1 - Natasha Wilson.jpg

Young the Giant plays at Ford Idaho Center Aug. 14.

 Natasha Wilson

As Young The Giant head out on tour this summer, fans are seeing a band that has made their most ambitious and complex work to date in the album “American Bollywood.”

Written primarily by singer Sameer Gadhia, whose parents moved from India to the United States in 1984 shortly before he was born, “American Bollywood” tells a multi-layered, multi-generational story of the journey to reconcile the very different cultures of an immigrant’s Indian heritage and his new home in America and reach a place where he feels he belongs and is centered within his own unique background and experiences.


