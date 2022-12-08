Support Local Journalism


It is the good fortune of southern Idahoans that critically-acclaimed, Emmy-nominated musician Curtis Stigers ultimately decided to call his hometown of Boise home once again after many years spent living in New York, writing songs with Carole King, opening for Elton John and Prince, and appearing on David Letterman and The Tonight Show, all from the momentum of his hit debut album released in 1991. Stigers and his then wife moved back to Boise in 2003 after the birth of their daughter, Ruby, and since then Stigers has continued to have a successful music career. Sun Valley residents will delight at Stigers and his band’s performance at the Argyros on Friday, Dec. 16 before Treasure Valley residents are given the hometown treatment with a concert at the Egyptian Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 17, followed by two nights of Stigers hosting the annual Xtreme Holiday Xtravaganza (also at the Egyptian) for two nights, Sunday and Monday, Dec. 18 and 19, to raise money for the Interfaith Sanctuary Homeless Shelter. Give yourself an early holiday gift and get tickets to see the musician who redefined contemporary jazz music. Around 20 other performers will join Stigers for the two fundraisers on Sunday and Monday, including: Bill Coffey, Jake Stigers, Minor Paradox, Steve Fulton, Eilen Jewell, Belinda Bowler, Andy Byron, Emily Tipton, Steve Baker and the Lonesome Jetboat Ramblers, Amuma Says No, and more.

While many people spend their youth wishing to live anywhere else and to move away as soon as they’re able, Stigers has only the fondest memories of growing up in Boise and attending Capitol High School; he even credits many of his earliest music experiences to the Boise School District. In school, he studied clarinet, saxophone and voice, amassing five music classes and only one academic by the time he was a senior in high school. As a teenager, he also attended Tuesday night jam sessions at the Idanha Hotel run by famous jazz pianist Gene Harris, who had somewhat temporarily retired to Boise at the time. Harris would become a mentor and friend to Stigers, the first in a long line of musicians to have an impact on the 30-year-and-counting career in jazz that he would go on to have, and continues having.


