Boise Phil is tapping its baton in double time. Over the next few weeks, a trio of concerts is bowing: The final community concert (free) at JUMP on May 7; the youth orchestra concert May 14 at the Morrison Center; and “A Blink in Time,” Classics Series No. 7 Saturday, May 14 at The Morrison Center and Sunday, May 15 at NNU’s Brandt Center in Nampa.
‘Immerse Yourself’
The community concert at JUMP, while free, will be limited space-wise.
Doors to the JUMP Pioneer room open at 6:30 p.m. The music starts at 7:30. In partnership with JUMP and Radio Boise, “Immerse Yourself” invites you “to immerse yourself in music that explores relationships — with friends, with time, with space, and with ourselves,” said the website. “At turns sweet, sentimental, nostalgic and bright, William Grant Still celebrates the beauty of friendship in his ‘Lyric Quartet.’ Devonté Hynes’ ‘Perfectly Voiceless’ takes us on a perpetual motion journey where we find ourselves suspended in music that is part minimalism, part pop — and entirely delightful. Then, the tables turn as we explore our shared space with a world premiere performance by Ryan Carter that features audience participation.”
Boise Phil Youth Orchestra
Tickets for the 2 p.m. May 14 Youth Concert Orchestra at the Morrison Center are $10.60 each.
Under the direction of Music Director Jennifer Drake, the Boise Phil Youth Orchestra “is a joy to hear and to be a part of,” according to the website. BPYO is more than 160 young musicians strong and has two orchestras: the Symphonic Orchestra and the Concert Orchestra. The 9th to 12th graders who play woodwind, brass, percussion and string instruments “by audition only” also get professional ensemble training and coaching from the Boise Phil principal players.
‘A Blink in Time’
Treasure Valley-ites will have two chances to see and hear “A Blink in Time.” At both venues, tickets start around $31.68 each. Choose between Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. Morrison Center performance and Sunday’s 2 p.m. matinee, May 15 at NNU’s Brandt Center in Nampa. Student tickets are discounted.
Conductor Eric Garcia will take you on a time-traveling musical journey of past, present and future. “Music is a time machine. With one flick of the conductor’s baton we’re in grand Vienna, with 100 voices raised to sing of joy and hope for the future. Blink your eyes, and we’ve traveled to 1940s America at the desk of a young Black composer who is destined to break barriers, as he pours his whole soul into a lament for his grandmother. Blink again, and it’s the present … or is it the future? Cellphone and computer technology pair with human creativity to explore a brave new chapter.” — boisephil.org
Please check the website for detailed health restrictions at all Boise Phil performances, which include: proof of full vaccination or a lab-confirmed COVID-19 test within 48 hours and reduced capacity. Face masks are encouraged.