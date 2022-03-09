Valley Regional Transit announced in a press release that it will make it easier for folks to get to and from the various venues of the Treefort Music Fest in downtown Boise by offering a free bus circulator service, the Treeline.
Beginning on Wednesday, March 23 and concluding the evening of Saturday, March 26, VRT will operate the Treeline service from 6 p.m. to midnight daily. The Treeline will travel along Main and Idaho streets between 14th and Third streets approximately every 10 minutes, with stops near popular venues.
VRT does not operate bus service on Sundays (the last day of the festival is Sunday, March 27).
Anyone can use the Treeline service to get around downtown Boise during hours of operation. As an added bonus, anyone with a Treefort wristband can ride any VRT bus free from Wednesday to Saturday. By federal mandate, all bus patrons must wear a mask when on any bus, including the Treeline circulator.
“Getting around downtown to experience Treefort should be easy and enjoyable for everyone,” said VRT Executive Director Kelli Badesheim. “We want to help those attending Treefort to see all that the event has to offer. Our Treeline bus service is a meaningful and sustainable way to support the fest.”
This year, “Bands on the Bus” is back by popular demand as well. Throughout the festival, Treeline buses will serve as “second chance venues” where folks can catch free performances by simply riding the bus. More information about Treeline, including the complete Bands on the Bus schedule, is posted online at: valleyregionaltransit.org.
To access an interactive map showing Treefort venues located near the route visit: treefortmusicfest.com.