An East Forest Ceremony-Concert is about more than just the sound.
It’s about how the audience members feel, it’s about connecting every sense to the experience. The journal given to audience members at the beginning isn’t just for show — participants are encouraged to journal their thoughts throughout the concert-guided meditation fusion.
Trevor Oswalt, international musician, producer and wellness leader, has released psychoactive soundtracks like “Music for Mushrooms,” “Ram Dass” and “Spores” as East Forest. He hopes his concerts are more than just a chance to listen to his music but to connect to the experience on a deeper level.
“I want it to be beautiful and fun,” Oswalt said by phone. “Concerts are already emotional. We want to make this deeper. It’s about clearing the noise, which is a lot in our modern world.”
Oswalt will be performing an exclusive Ceremony Concert at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the restored historic Baroque Romanesque church turned ballroom and children’s art center, TRICA.
The event is designed as an immersive group meditative experience. Instead of a standard stadium where he is on a stage separated from the audience, Oswald is right in the middle of the group while they lay on yoga mats. No stage to divide on this spiritual journey.
“I’m the captain of the seas of this experience but you get to decide where you go,” Oswalt said. “You kind of have to pull them in. There’s nowhere to hide — you wouldn’t turn your back here or be on your phone. It’s about peeling away the music and tapping into something carnal.”
The space and provided yoga mats are part of what makes the show a bit pricier than your average concert but it leads to undivided attention to the music.
“Maybe I’m old and I just want to be comfortable,” Oswalt said. “It feels more human. People’s attention is a big gift that you can give and it feeds the performance.”
While the event is all about a spiritual psychedelic journey, the use of psychedelic medicine is not endorsed for the event, Live Nite Events said in a press release. The group meditative experience is designed to be as inclusive as possible to make sure everyone feels welcome and comfortable.
“People sometimes put it in a box which is a mistake,” Oswalt said. “It’ s a harmonious experience of listening and deepening our process of listening. At the end of the day it’s just good music.
Tickets are $100 for general admission and $150 for VIP seating. Due to the layout of the event, attendance will be capped at 125 tickets so early reservations are encouraged. Tickets can be purchased at tixr.com/groups/liveniteevents.
For those not able to make the concert but who are still seeking an ethereal opportunity, Oswalt has mirrored the experience with Journey Space. His online membership platform features non-dogmatic, guided musical performances that are crafted for each individual. For more information, visit journeyspace.com.