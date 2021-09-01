It was the original plan all along.
When Lori Shandro and Drew Lorona first brainstormed about wanting to do something around the music scene in Boise, they dreamed big: what about opening a year-round venue? Now, 10 years and almost nine Treefort Music Festivals later, that dream is coming true. Treefort Music Hall, "an artist-forward, state-of-the-art music venue" will be located at 722 W. Broad Street in downtown Boise. It's the former Office Depot slot, just around the corner where The Warehouse Food Hall is being built. Renovations — which are to include a year-round rooftop patio, two bar areas, seating/standing space for up to 700, offices, and a Treefort store — are slated to be complete and doors open by summer of 2022.
“We are incredibly excited to bring another venue option to downtown Boise,” said Eric Gilbert, co-founder and festival director of Treefort Music Fest. “A venue has been something we have wanted to do for some time." The music hall will not only be "a huge opportunity for artists and attendees," said Gilbert, but will also entice touring bands "that have passed on Boise in the past due to the lack of mid-range capacity venue options. We envision our venue as a continuation of the momentum that already exists in Boise and hope that this space will help round out the venue portfolio in Boise and further support our local live music ecosystem.”
In a press release about the announcement, Duck Club Entertainment — Treefort's organizers and boutique booking agency — said the new music hall "will mark a new era for the organization that has fiercely supported local music and emerging artists."
Beginning in 2022, Duck Club will operate Treefort Music Hall year-round, continue to produce Treefort Music Fest annually, and continue to book local and touring artists at different venues and events throughout Boise, also year-round.
Hendricks Commercial Properties owns both the space where the music hall is located and the food hall still under construction. President and CEO Rob Gerbitz said the synergy will be a potent brew. “BoDo will be a destination that embraces local brands and rising talent and draws people to come experience a one of a kind adventure,” said Gerbitz. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Treefort, a true Boise institution, to join us on this journey.”
In addition, a team of local investors stepped up to help the project come to fruition. Scoggin Capital Investment focuses on "investing in projects and companies that build the local economy and community" and is the lead investor in Duck Club Entertainment. Among others supporting the project are Allen Ireland, owner of Neurolux and Pengilly's, and Decker and Jess Rolph, who helped in getting Treefort its B-Corp Certified music festival status. “Treefort walks the walk," said Decker Rolph. "All involved care so deeply about the health and resilience of our community — economically and otherwise.”
It's a full circle moment for Shandro.
“We could not be more pleased and grateful to create our dream venue with the support of investors and partners that share our mission and vision for a vibrant and sustainable music and arts ecosystem in Boise," Shandro said.