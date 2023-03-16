Old 97's jpg.jpg

The Old 97’s.

 Courtesy of the Old 97's

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Rhett Miller of The Old 97’s is not a big proponent of sentimentality. He admits it’s an ironic statement given the fact that his band’s last outing, 2020’s “Twelfth,” is jammed with nods to the group’s three-decades-plus existence.

“The narrator on that album spends a lot of time remembering the crazy days of his youth — living in squalor — there’s a lot of that,” he explained in an early March interview. “Sleeping on hard-wood floors is mentioned three times during the course of the lyrics on the album. There’s a song called ‘The Dropouts’ that’s sort of the story of our band — so it was pretty fun for that reason. I’ve never been one for nostalgia. This record let me do a little bit of that, but it was a little bit more like time travel and bittersweet recollection.”


Recommended for you

Load comments