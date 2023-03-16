Rhett Miller of The Old 97’s is not a big proponent of sentimentality. He admits it’s an ironic statement given the fact that his band’s last outing, 2020’s “Twelfth,” is jammed with nods to the group’s three-decades-plus existence.
“The narrator on that album spends a lot of time remembering the crazy days of his youth — living in squalor — there’s a lot of that,” he explained in an early March interview. “Sleeping on hard-wood floors is mentioned three times during the course of the lyrics on the album. There’s a song called ‘The Dropouts’ that’s sort of the story of our band — so it was pretty fun for that reason. I’ve never been one for nostalgia. This record let me do a little bit of that, but it was a little bit more like time travel and bittersweet recollection.”
Miller and bassist Murry Hammond, guitarist Ken Bethea and drummer Philip Peeples were joined in Nashville’s Sputnik Sound at the end of February 2020 by producer Vance Joseph (Chris Stapleton/Jack White) for a week-and-a-half of recording punctuated by a series of deadly tornadoes that ripped up Music Row and was capped off by the pandemic lockdown a day after sessions wrapped up. As was the case for most projects that came out in 2020, it all became quite a surreal experience for Miller and his crew.
“Like everybody else, we went through the decision-making tree of ‘Do we hang onto it and release it once everything opens back up’ or do we just go and put it out and hope people find it somehow and obviously, that’s what we did by releasing it in August (2020),” Miller recalled. “People found it a little bit. It’s a shame. Like so many things during the pandemic, you think that if this had come out during a normal year, I think this record would have done really well and people would have really liked it. As it is, people have connected with it somewhat, but a lot of people didn’t even know we had a new record out.”
The last few years have provided some challenges for The Old ‘97s. Peeples had a scare via a skull fracture he suffered after hitting a concrete abutment in 2018. Bethea lost motor function in his hands that required spinal surgery and Miller came to terms with embracing sobriety.
“I’m the youngest in the band so every once in awhile I realize these guys are older than me,” Miller said. “If you stay (in) a band for 30 years, you’re going to go through a lot of life. Our kids are now all graduating or close to graduating. Over the last few years, it started becoming clear that we’re human.”
Founded in 1992, The Old 97’s started out as a Dallas bar band whose combination of ragged power-pop energy and country twang had them landing right in the middle of the nascent Americana movement that was emerging from the shadow of early ‘90s grunge.
Initially signed to upstart “y’alternative” Chicago imprint Bloodshot Records for 1995’s “Wreck Your Life,” the Old 97’s made the leap to the big leagues when Elektra signed the quartet to make its major label debut with 1997’s “Too Far to Care.” The buzz on the band was enough to garner the attention of the late Waylon Jennings who raved about the band during a piece in the “Austin Chronicle” shortly after catching the ‘97’s play a Nashville radio convention.
It’s a strange-but-true anecdote that started with Miller writing a letter offering his band’s services as a back-up group to Jennings and ended with the “Old 97’s & Waylon Jennings” EP coming out in 2013.
“We got to go in with Waylon and spend the day recording the songs that he picked out for us to perform,” Miller recalled. “He was so generous, patient, kind and cool with us. He didn’t big time or rock star us and he could have. He was Waylon Jennings. He told us all these stories and laughed with us. He did a great job singing our songs. Unfortunately, he wound up in the hospital not long after that session. He lived for a few years after that. but he did get pretty sick shortly thereafter. That recording session wound up not coming out for a long time. After he passed away, we worked with Shooter, his son, to get it added to the world. But for years, it was sort of the holy grail of The Old ‘97s recording catalog.”
Having cut its teeth as a raucous live act both on stage and in the studio, the Old 97’s biggest challenge on the road is figuring how best to serve the group’s rabid fan base given how the Texas quartet has a dozen albums under its collective belt. Miller doesn’t take this task lightly.
“I spend a lot of time every night working on the set list and I try to hit all of the eras of our band over the last 30 years,” Miller said. “We do lean pretty heavily on our first Elektra record ‘Too Far to Care.’ It’s sort of the consensus fan favorite of our dozen albums. We draw on that a little heavier than the others, but otherwise we try to make sure we hit all of the different eras of our band so nobody shows up and is disappointed not to hear one of their favorite songs. I really try hard to mix it up every night. We tend to not do the same set list over and over in case you come to a couple of shows that are in nearby cities. I really think about it a lot. There are a lot of bands — I’ve seen some shows by some really famous artists that I grew up loving and they wind up playing a lot of songs that nobody wants to hear — I don’t know how to say that nicely. I know that we have a really deep catalog and I could dig into it and play some obscure songs. We could make a list that is mostly obscure songs, but I want people to leave being happy and glad that they made the decision to be there so I want to please the crowd.”
And while 2022 was technically the band’s 30th anniversary, it’s not stopping Miller and his crew from taking a victory lap through 2023 while still looking to the future when the band heads into the studio with producer Tucker Martine for the group’s untitled thirteenth studio effort.
When asked about his band’s longevity, Miller points to the basics of respect and humility that keep this foursome humming.
“[Being in The Old 97’s] has always been a partnership,” he explained. “I think in the earliest days of the band, we decided we would share publishing credits. Our heroes R.E.M. did that famously. Our idea was always to stay together for the long haul. I don’t think we would have guessed that we would be going for decades and decades. We knew if we were going to stay together for the long haul, one of the big things that broke up bands was arguing over who wrote what and why is the lead singer wealthy while the drummer got nothing? It was always that idea that we were four partners and we had equal voting rights and we would share publishing. There were a lot of nights where you had to bite your tongue and know you weren’t going to try and win this fight. Instead, I was going to walk away and live to be in this band another day.”