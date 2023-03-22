Support Local Journalism


Sarah Shook & The Disarmers shirk category, defy cliche, and generally make music that sounds like nothing that’s come before. For fans of hillbilly heartache, 2017’s “Sidelong” came across equal parts barroom lament and pistol-whipping, while the sequel, “Years” (2018), maintained Shook’s now-signature tremolo with richer melodies and attitude hewn from North Carolina pine.

The band is playing at Boise Brewing at 9 p.m. Thursday, March 23 for Treefort 11.


