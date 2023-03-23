Picture this. You see a band at Treefort that you really enjoyed. You want to listen to them again, but they just finished up their last performance of the week. What do you do? Well, there’s a chance they may be performing “a second chance” set at The Record Exchange. The events are free, open to all ages, and no festival pass is required.
Chad Dryden, co-owner and marketing director of The Record Exchange, is happy the store can provide a space for the live events.
“One of the cool things about Treefort is the festival has been very supportive and cooperative about these second-chance shows happening,” said Dryden. The Record Exchange, among other venues, has been hosting second-chance sets ever since Treefort began back in 2012.
The Record Exchange is no stranger to live music. They have been hosting their own slate of in-store shows since the early ‘90s and continue to do so year-round. “We’re a big records store but a small venue,” Dryden said.
This year, The Record Exchange is hosting five different events over the course of Treefort, which include a wide variety of musical styles. The Record Exchange aims to create a second-chance schedule that portrays the diversity of the festival and the interests of the store’s customer base and staff, while also being mindful of inclusion.
Show highlights
One show to keep an eye out for is Causeway, at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 24. The electronic synthwave duo of Marshall Watson and Allison Rae on Italians Do It Better record label has been a popular listen among The Record Exchange staff for the past several years.
Brazilian psych-rock group Oruã performed on Wednesday. The group has adopted Boise as their second home, as a few of their musicians have played and recorded with Doug Martsch for the latest Built to Spill record. After years of reaching out, The Record Exchange was excited to finally have Oruã playing in-store for this year’s second-chance set.
The Record Exchange is “Idaho’s largest independent music store,” according to a press release. The store has carried vinyl since 1977 and continues to operate The Edge, downtown Boise’s first espresso bar, which opened in the early 1980s. The Record Exchange also has a gift shop, which is open seven days a week. therecordexchange.com.