Picture this. You see a band at Treefort that you really enjoyed. You want to listen to them again, but they just finished up their last performance of the week. What do you do? Well, there’s a chance they may be performing “a second chance” set at The Record Exchange. The events are free, open to all ages, and no festival pass is required.

Chad Dryden, co-owner and marketing director of The Record Exchange, is happy the store can provide a space for the live events.


