For one day people can get a deal on Treefort passes at The Record Exchange.

 Courtesy of The Record Exchange

The Record Exchange is having a "locals only" one-day sale on Treefort Music Fest 2023 five-day-passes. 

"In addition to giving you a stellar discount on your 5-day pass," stated a press release, "everyone who purchases a Locals Pass at the RX will be entered to win a prize pack featuring Treefort and Record Exchange swag, including a $25 store gift card!"

