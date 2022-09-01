...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
For one day people can get a deal on Treefort passes at The Record Exchange.
The Record Exchange is having a "locals only" one-day sale on Treefort Music Fest 2023 five-day-passes.
"In addition to giving you a stellar discount on your 5-day pass," stated a press release, "everyone who purchases a Locals Pass at the RX will be entered to win a prize pack featuring Treefort and Record Exchange swag, including a $25 store gift card!"
The one day sale is happening on Friday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. People have to go down to the store in person to buy them, quantities are limited and people can only buy four passes per person. The five-day passes will be sold for only $199.