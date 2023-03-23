Jesse Blake Rundle is an indie-folk artist based in Boise. His latest album, “Next Town’s Trees,” was released on March 3. It features eight tracks documenting his emotional experiences with coming out, becoming sober and leaving the church. Rundle will be performing at Treefort this year, on March 23 at 5 p.m. at the Old School venue, formerly Foothills School, located at 618 S. Eighth St.
Boise Weekly caught up with Rundle the week before his Treefort gig. The following has been gently edited.
How long have you been interested in music and/or creating music?
When I was a kid, my family had a little band that traveled around Kansas to sing in churches. So that’s how it started. Later, I played in bands, made some ambient music, and did some piano composition. I eventually started singing and writing my own songs in 2017 when I started working on my “Radishes and Flowers” album. That’s also when I figured out how to sing in public without having a panic attack.
Where do you find the majority of your inspiration?
I really like to sit on my front porch and write. I find that each day, with different sun, clouds, plants, smells, sounds, inspires different kinds of songs. Couple that with whatever emotions and experiences I’m bringing to it, and I get a lot of varied combinations. My album that just came out, “Next Town’s Trees,” was written when my whole life was changing: I was coming out and dating men for the first time, leaving the church and getting sober, so there were loads of emotions and new experiences to write about.
What brought you to Boise initially?
I helped my sister and brother-in-law move here and I immediately fell in love. It was July 2008, and I walked from BSU to downtown and when I got to the river it was full of people floating in tubes laughing and someone tried to spray me with a water gun. I was like “what magical place is this?” I came out for a summer to work at the Botanical Garden. Then moved here full time in 2015 after a stint in Washington, D.C.
What was the artistic inspiration behind your newest album cover?
One of my best friends, Tyson Gough, has been a collaborator since high school. I told him about the themes and images that inspired the songs on “Next Town’s Trees” and he did the rest. He settled on images of fire encased by the simplified shape of a house or a church. The album has a lot of fire images and stories of leaving things behind and starting new. Tyson and I both grew up in the prairies of Kansas where they burn every year and that just made sense as a metaphor. Everything has to have a controlled burn to be able to grow to the fullest.
How have you felt about performing live? I know a lot of artists who have mixed feelings about performing/displaying their art.
I really love it but didn’t at first. The turning point for me was when I started playing with a band. It’s just so fun to make music with those guys. And you’re right, there’s mixed feelings about putting myself and my songs on display for judgment. But I’ve decided that these songs exist for a reason, and that some people will connect and others won’t. And that’s fine with me. We just try to have a good time as a band making music and leave the rest up to the audience.
How do you shake the pre-show nerves?
I’ve gotta stay out of my head and stay present in my body. So singing, stretching, going on a quick jog — all of those work pretty well. And then I have to remind myself each time that I really love to do this and I want to do this and that I’m capable of doing it. Then I usually calm down. Sometimes it takes a couple songs to settle into it and get comfortable.
What do you hope to accomplish in the future?
I think I’ve got the same dreams as every other indie musician. I want people to hear these songs and have an experience with them. I know they’re important to me and I think there’s other people that would like them. I’d of course love to be able to make music full time, which probably requires some kind of record deal and a bunch of touring. So I’ll be moving that direction over the next couple years and see if I can make it work. But whatever happens, I just want to continue making music with my friends. It’s what I love and I never want to lose sight of that.
You mention in your website that you write music and poetry, along with other art. What other sort of art do you create?
I’ve tried a bit of everything. I really like photography. And I wish I could paint. I ran a music listening thing on Zoom during the pandemic called Mond-A-Sides. We’d listen to the A-side of a record and everyone would draw, paint or doodle. I really loved that chance to explore more visual art.
Do you believe that the interpretation of art should be left to the artist, the audience, or a mix of both?
I definitely think it should be left to the individual. Even my own experience of my own art changes day to day or year to year, where it means something different to me at different times. I’ve gotta let go and acknowledge everyone is going to have their own experience of the art. And sometimes they’re going to just project their own experience onto it, and I don’t have a problem with that. It’s just how it works.
How do you think your upbringing has impacted the instrumental style of your music?
My mom was always playing the piano. She was an excellent sight reader and performer, and we really connected over playing music together. I also spent some time studying classical piano and composition and listening to a bunch of that kind of music. That’s had a huge influence on me. I’d love to be able to capture the grandeur of some of that orchestral music in a song.
What is your favorite aspect of creating music?
The best musical moments, well, I think there’s a couple. One is when I’m playing music with friends and someone comes up with an idea that just works perfectly and everyone follows along. It feels so good to watch something new emerge from thin air. Something similar happens in my own solo songwriting, too. A melody starts to emerge and I start to see what the song could be, and something magical happens in the brain where time disappears and all I can see is the song. It never lasts very long but it’s the thing I keep striving to find again.