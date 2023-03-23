Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Jesse Blake Rundle is an indie-folk artist based in Boise. His latest album, “Next Town’s Trees,” was released on March 3. It features eight tracks documenting his emotional experiences with coming out, becoming sober and leaving the church. Rundle will be performing at Treefort this year, on March 23 at 5 p.m. at the Old School venue, formerly Foothills School, located at 618 S. Eighth St.

Boise Weekly caught up with Rundle the week before his Treefort gig. The following has been gently edited.


Recommended for you

Load comments