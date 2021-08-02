BOISE — It's all systems go as Treefort Music Fest releases its full schedule for Treefort 9 (finally) and puts all tickets on sale — while keeping an eye on health and safety precautions that may make this festival experience a little different from the eight before it.
The event is slated for Sept. 22-26 in downtown Boise, Idaho. Parking lots as well as bars, hotel ballrooms, cafes and movie theaters will be taken over and play host to hundreds of bands — close to 500 — plus 11 additional forts: Alefort, Yogafort, Foodfort, Kidfort, Hackfort, Storyfort, Comedyfort, Dragfort, Filmfort, Skatefort and Artfort. More than 100 artists, creators, makers, and visionaries for panels, performances, and workshops, as well as 1,300 or so volunteers and staff are expected throughout the festival's five days.
Pulling off such an undertaking can be a feat in the best of times, but during a pandemic the challenges are daunting, said Treefort Co-founder and Festival Director Eric Gilbert. The festival has been postponed twice already.
Once at the beginning of the pandemic — it was set for March 25-29, 2020 — and again in mid-summer 2020 when organizers realized the September date wasn't do-able; COVID-19 wasn't letting up. Tacking a year onto the beloved festival seemed like a pretty safe bet at the time. “We had a lot of people begging us not to cancel, but at the same time, we had the science telling us it wasn’t going to work,” said Gilbert in a July 14, 2020 interview with Idaho Press.
Now, in light of an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant and the July 29 indoor mask recommendation even for those vaccinated issued by the Centers for Disease Control, Gilbert said the organizers are keeping a wary eye on local recommendations — and can and will add more health measures to the festival's plan, if necessary.
“The safety of our attendees is always our priority," Gilbert said via email. "Treefort is in very close communication with CDH (Central District Health) and the City of Boise regarding health and safety at Treefort 9. As we are still 55 days from the festival, Treefort is prepared to make adjustments as needed to increase safety measures, including capacity limits at venues and masking indoors."
In addition to monitoring all event staff and volunteers and sending them — and attendees — home if they are feeling sick, Treefort's current safety guidelines include:
- Encouraging all attendees and performers to get a COVID-19 vaccination prior to arrival
- Encouraging those under 12 and those who are unable to get a vaccine to wear masks throughout the festival footprint
- Considering adding more outdoor stages and shows
- Opening Main Stage for all five days
- Increasing hand washing and sanitizing stations
- Following all local/state/national guidelines on proof of vaccination protocol, if necessary
- Sanitizing all mics in between sets, panels, and talks
- All those speaking on panels will have their own microphone
Gilbert said they will be keeping a close eye on the community in order to make sure the show will go on. "Once the festival draws closer, we will be able to share a plan that aligns with current guidelines from the City of Boise and CDH," he said. "Until then, we encourage anyone planning to attend Treefort to get a COVID-19 vaccine.”
For Treefort 9's complete schedule, tickets and more information, go to the website: treefortmusicfest.com. Treefort 10 will move back to its regular slot in the spring: March 23-27, 2022.