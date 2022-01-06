Treefort Music Festival is looking for volunteers for Treefort 10.
After postponing Treefort 9 to September 2021, the rocking festival returns to its usual spring slot, scheduled for March 23-27.
Applications are open for volunteers for the entertainment festival. On average, volunteers work three five-hour shifts during the festival. Volunteers get a five-day pass and a t-shirt. To apply visit treefortmusicfest.com/volunteer. There's a nonrefundable $30 registration fee. In the last decade, Treefort has had more than 3,000 volunteers, according to the festival.
Performers coming from six countries and 22 states were revealed in the second wave of acts coming to the Treefort lineup, bringing the total number of performers to 329. Artists announced include Atalhos, Zeta, Pachyman, Joshy Soul, State of Confusion, Tele Novella, The Nude Party, Shaina Shephard and more. Three waves of artists are announced before the event.
The first group of artists for Treefort 10 includes: Kim Gordon, Durand, Jones & the Indications, Osees, Men I Trust, Guided by Voices, Goth Babe, LP Giobbi, Kari Faux, Built to Spill, W.I.T.C.H., Mercury Rev, Shannon & the Clams, Nubya Garcia, !!!, Caroline Rose, Magdalena Bay, Lightning Bolt, Deerhoof, Spirit of the Beehive, Deafheaven, William Basinski, YOB, Fruit Bats, Wilderado, Typhoon, Indigo De Souza and more.
Passes are currently on sale, with a five-day wristband selling for $270, or $150 for those under 21.
Treefort 10 will have similar COVID-19 safety protocols to the previous one. All fans, staff, musicians, volunteers and vendors must provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test. Masks will be required indoors and when social distancing isn't possible. Hand-washing and sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the festival.
