Planning back to back Treefort Music Festivals is a giant undertaking.
Finding new music acts, gathering organizers, juggling COVID-19 protocols and everything in between is nothing short of a Herculean task. Fortunately for the organizers of the event — it’s all a labor of love.
After postponing Treefort 9 twice before holding it in September 2021, the rocking festival returns to its usual spring slot, scheduled for March 23-27.
The third wave of artists for the event was announced on Thursday, Jan. 27 adding 140 artists, bringing the lineup to 462 artists from 35 U.S. states and 17 different countries. The final lineup includes The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Magic Sword, Genesis Owusu, The Regrettes, Snail Mail, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Mad Alchemy Liquid Show, Tezatalks and more.
Artists announced in the first and second wave included Kim Gordon, Durand, Jones & the Indications, Osees, Men I Trust, Kari Faux, Built to Spill, W.I.T.C.H., Mercury Rev, Shannon & the Clams, Nubya Garcia, !!!, Spirit of the Beehive, Deafheaven, Atalhos, Zeta, Pachyman, Joshy Soul, State of Confusion, Tele Novella, The Nude Party, Shaina Shephard, Rituals of Mine, Vision Video and more.
The planning for Treefort 10 started before Treefort 9 even began, according to Treefort spokesperson Marissa Lovell. The team behind the music festival knew that it had to go big to celebrate 10 years. There was an emphasis to have more global entertainers and more from out-of-state perform. Plus, the organizers have always aimed to take advantage of musicians traveling back from other festivals, such as South by Southwest, she said.
“Treefort was created to connect the tour routes,” Lovell said. “It was started to put Boise on the map that way.”
In addition, the festival organizers are looking for more volunteers to help with the entertainment festival. On average, volunteers work three five-hour shifts during the festival — and get a prized five-day pass plus a t-shirt for their efforts. Over the course of its existence, Treefort has welcomed 3,000 volunteers. You can fill out an application online — there is a nonrefundable $30 registration fee.
A new Food And Beverage Volunteer Program is recruiting volunteers to work two shifts for a total of eight to 12 hours. The first shift, training with the Treefort serving team, would be a two to four-hour prep shift. The second F.A.B. shift will be during the festival at one of the dining events at either Foodfort or Alefort. There are age requirements for both the kitchen work (18 years old) and service work (19 years old).
Among the spate of recent Treefort announcements, there is a call for local artists to spice up downtown businesses with Treefort-inspired window art. To be considered for Treefort’s Art Walk, artists must submit samples of art by Feb. 18; if selected they will be able to install their work from Feb. 25 to March 4. All installations will be up through the entire month of March.
In between listening to music, you can also visit any of the dozen Treefort forts featuring everything from storytelling, to comedy, dance, films and even puppet theater. Comedyfort announced that Chanel Ali and Chris Garcia will be headliners. Kidfort is set to have more musical acts than ever before with Angie and Marcus Marianthi, Red Yarn and Rosie and Biff singing family-friendly tunes for all ages to enjoy.
Treefort passes are currently on sale, with a five-day wristband selling for $270, or $150 for those under 21. The Zipline Festival Pass for front-of-the-line access to all Treefort venues, is available for $420. Single day, main stage and fort tickets will be available in the coming months. Kids age 12 and under are free to attend with an adult passholder.
Treefort 10 will have COVID-19 safety protocols, similar to those for Treefort 9. All fans, staff, musicians, volunteers and vendors must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Masks will be required indoors and when social distancing isn’t possible. Hand-washing and sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the festival.
The organizers are hopeful that, after the pandemic forced two postponements, the festival will get back on track with this event.
“It still feels like it’s community based — it’s still true to its roots,” said Lovell.
In a press release, Treefort Music Festival Director Eric Gilbert said finally being able to host Treefort 10 is a good feeling. “After a successful September festival, it feels great to bring Treefort Music Fest back in March to celebrate a decade of discovery.”
Lovell said that everyone involved shares that feeling. “We’re excited to come back for 10 years,” Lovell said. “We feel excited and proud — putting it on is a labor of love.”