Pat Monahan of Train doesn’t need to write new songs and make new albums. He’s had more than enough hits over a career that now spans nearly 30 years to be able to tour for as long he wants.
But here he is back on tour fronting Train this summer and promoting a new single “I Know,” and “AM Gold,” the album the band released last year. Far from coasting on a catalog that includes more than 20 adult pop hits, Monahan’s still as driven as ever to stay in the current pop music conversation.
“You know, there was a famous conversation between Billy Joel and Elton John where Elton John was like ‘How come you aren’t making new albums?’ And he (Joel) says ‘How come you haven’t stopped?’” Monahan recalled in a phone interview. “But Elton has this desire to continue to be relevant. And I have that same desire … I feel more like Elton John than Billy Joel.”
Over the years, Monahan and Train have certainly had times when they were highly relevant, but also some periods of drought when radio didn’t respond to the singles and albums didn’t connect on a major level.
Things started off strong for Monahan and his original bandmates in Train. Their 1998 self-titled debut gave the band a top 20 single in “Meet Virginia” and the album went platinum.
But the big breakthrough came with “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me),” the title track from Train’s 2001 second album. It reached the top five at top 40 and sent the album to triple platinum.
The momentum continued with the third album, “My Private Nation,” which generated another top 20 hit with “Calling All Angels.”
But the next album, “For Me, It’s You,” failed to register at radio and Train then went on hiatus while Monahan made his 2007 solo album, “Last Of Seven.”
That’s when Monahan knew some major things had to change. It had been eight years since “Drops of Jupiter” and the singer was worried his time had come and gone.
“Well, my career was coming to a close,” he said. “I had gone through a divorce. I was bankrupt musically, I was bankrupt financially, it was a really difficult time.”
That’s when Jonathan Daniel from Crush Management entered the picture. Monahan liked what Daniel had to say and how he viewed the path forward for the singer and Train. Monahan sent Daniel some 70 new songs he had written, and one song that stood out was “Hey, Soul Sister.”
The song became the lead single from the 2009 album, “Save Me, San Francisco,” and it blew up at multiple formats, easily becoming the biggest hit yet for Train. Two more hit singles — “If It’s Love” and “Marry Me” — followed from the “Save Me, San Francisco” album. Then the next Train album, “California 37,” spawned another major hit single in “Drive By.”
Over the next several years, more changes were made, the most significant of which was forming an entirely new lineup of Train that Monahan views as more musically flexible and personally harmonious. The members are keyboardist/guitarist Jerry Becker, bassist Hector Maldonado, drummer Matt Musty, guitarist Taylor Locke and backing singers Sakai Smith and Nikita Houston.
“It’s really good, we’re already really close friends, which is different from the way Train started,” Monahan said. “Train, the five of us when we started were really not close friends. We were business partners and now I’m surrounded by people I love and it’s really, really fulfilling.”
In fact, Train worked more like a band than ever on “AM Gold.” On the previous two albums, “Bulletproof Picasso” and “A Girl, a Bottle a Boat,” Monahan had collaborated with outside writers to generate songs he hoped would have commercial potential.
He started down a similar path with “AM Gold” writing songs in a poppy vein with outside songwriters. But when the pandemic hit, those collaborations stopped, and Monahan shifted gears, eventually ditching the early batch of songs.
“I started to work with my bandmates, Jerry Becker and Matt Musty, and then it was very quick into it that I realized when I work with professional songwriters, I tend to lean toward the way they write. And I think that’s the opposite of what Train fans are looking for,” Monahan said. “They’re so conscious of what I’m good at (namely vocal melodies and lyrics) that we ended up writing these songs that sound a little bit more like older Train in a fresher way.”
Monahan said there are roughly 12 to 16 songs that generally make up the core of the Train live set, and he doesn’t want to overstock the show with additional songs.
“I think after 90 minutes, you will have just heard of other music, and your ears get to the point where you’re like ‘OK, I’m good,’” he said. “So we have to make it exciting and different and that’s what our plan is.”