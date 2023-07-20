Train AM Gold Photoshoot

Train will be at the Ford Idaho Center at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 27; doors at 7. Tickets start at $39.50 and can be found at

ictickets.evenue.net

.

 Brooke Clark

Pat Monahan of Train doesn’t need to write new songs and make new albums. He’s had more than enough hits over a career that now spans nearly 30 years to be able to tour for as long he wants.

But here he is back on tour fronting Train this summer and promoting a new single “I Know,” and “AM Gold,” the album the band released last year. Far from coasting on a catalog that includes more than 20 adult pop hits, Monahan’s still as driven as ever to stay in the current pop music conversation.


